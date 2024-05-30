Newly-expanded Operational Risk Skills Development Centre includes Copilot for Microsoft 365 training to help business leaders leverage the power of generative AI

VANCOUVER, BC, May 30, 2024 /CNW/ - KPMG in Canada and Microsoft Canada expanded its Operational Risk Skills Development Centre ("The Centre") across Canada with a mission to upskill business leaders with education and training in generative AI and cybersecurity.

The Centre's national rollout includes a comprehensive English-language curriculum and a new Copilot for Microsoft 365 training program for C-suite executives and board directors. Copilot is a generative AI-powered companion integrated into Microsoft 365 applications that helps boost productivity by accelerating content creation, managing emails, documents, chats, meetings, contacts, and automating routine tasks.

"We are committed to helping organizations navigate the complexities of generative AI, and the first step in adopting this transformative technology begins with education," says Walter Pela, AI Client and Market Development Lead at KPMG in Canada and the firm's Regional Managing Partner for the Greater Vancouver Area. "Our executive training centre co-developed with Microsoft Canada empowers business leaders by providing them with the skills they need to know to navigate generative AI with confidence while mitigating the risks of this powerful technology," Mr. Pela added.

The Centre's self-paced training includes generative AI educational modules for C-Suite executives and board members, and cybersecurity training for small and medium-sized business leaders. The new Copilot training program offers foundational training for various industries and user groups including finance, legal, IT, CFO, administrators and other professionals.

First launched in November 2023 in Quebec with French-language lessons, the Centre's second phase and national rollout was unveiled in Vancouver at KPMG's AI Summit, which brought together national and local practitioners in the field of generative artificial intelligence on May 29. Summit participants included business leaders, C-suite executives, AI technologists, as well as leaders from academia and public sector.

"Generative AI represents a significant opportunity and with the expansion of the Operational Risk Skills Development Centre's curriculum to business leaders across Canada, we are helping Canadian organizations realize the full potential of AI," said John Weigelt, National Technology Officer, Microsoft Canada. "Whether you're the leader of a marketing agency in B.C., a furniture retailer in Manitoba or a transportation and logistics company in Newfoundland, generative AI is a technology that can help boost your organization's productivity and competitiveness."

The Centre offers hands-on training at no cost. For more information or to register for training, visit info.kpmgeducation.ca.

About KPMG in Canada

KPMG LLP, a limited liability partnership, is a full-service Audit, Tax and Advisory firm owned and operated by Canadians. For over 150 years, our professionals have provided consulting, accounting, auditing, and tax services to Canadians, inspiring confidence, empowering change, and driving innovation. Guided by our core values of Integrity, Excellence, Courage, Together, For Better, KPMG employs more than 10,000 people in over 40 locations across Canada, serving private- and public-sector clients. KPMG is consistently ranked one of Canada's top employers and one of the best places to work in the country.

The firm is established under the laws of Ontario and is a member of KPMG's global organization of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International, a private English company limited by guarantee. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. For more information, see kpmg.com/ca.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The technology company is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

