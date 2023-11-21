New pilot project in Quebec will provide digital skills training and certifications to help protect organizations from cyber threats and optimize business performance using generative artificial intelligence

MONTREAL, Nov. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, KPMG in Canada and Microsoft Canada announced the launch of the Operational Risk Skills Development Centre, a co-developed initiative. The Centre will offer free hands-on training to help businesses and governments build cybersecurity protection, navigate the opportunities and challenges of generative AI, and implement it responsibly.

Representing an investment of $1.7M over three years, the Operational Risk Skills Development Centre will be based in Quebec. KPMG in Canada's Canadian Centre of Excellence in Cybersecurity is also located in Quebec. During its first phase, training will be delivered in French with the potential of more than 11,000 executives benefitting from training. Courses will be provided on cybersecurity for small and medium-sized business leaders and board members, and generative AI for C-Suite and board members.

KPMG International's latest CEO Outlook revealed that 93 per cent of Canadian CEOs are concerned that the emergence of generative AI will make them even more vulnerable to cybersecurity breaches. Yet only 56 per cent of them believe they are ready to face a cyberattack. Microsoft's recent study with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) found that the demand for cybersecurity skills has increased 32 per cent in Canada over the past year.

''Through this collaboration with Microsoft, we aim to strengthen cybersecurity and make generative AI a transformative opportunity, instead of a threat,'' said Benoit Lacoste Bienvenue, Regional Managing Partner Québec region, KPMG in Canada. ''Through our innovation in these areas, we're taking concrete actions to advance security and have a useful and positive impact for organizations in Quebec.''

With the increasing threat of cyberattacks, Microsoft estimates that ransomware attempts have increased by more than 200 per cent since September 2022, organizations of all sizes need to protect themselves, including building a cybersecurity culture that starts with essential security training and skills. KPMG's recent poll of Québec small and medium-sized businesses found that 60 per cent of companies paid a ransom to cybercriminals in the last three years.

"The creation of the Operational Risk Skills Development Centre by KPMG in Canada and Microsoft Canada marks a significant step in the global alliance between KPMG International and Microsoft," said Jean-Philippe Courtois, Executive Vice President and President, National Transformation Partnerships, Microsoft. "Our joint investment will help to accelerate innovation, keep businesses secure and enable sustainable growth for the Quebec economy."

