Acquisition positions KPMG to support Canadian and global organizations with AI-powered digital twins for scenario planning and intelligent decision-making.

VANCOUVER, B.C., May 26, 2025 /CNW/ - KPMG in Canada acquired the assets and technologies of LlamaZOO Interactive, bolstering the firm's digital twin capabilities by empowering organizations with AI-enabled spatial business intelligence systems and digital mapping decision-making tools.

With over a decade of expertise in Spatial Business Intelligence (SBI), LlamaZOO uses a proprietary technology platform and family of software products to empower organizations to make high-quality decisions faster by facilitating contextual experiences with large and complex data sets within 2D and 3D digital twins.

Digital twins accurately reflect physical objects, enabling companies to harness real-time data from various sources. By simulating real-world scenarios through machine learning and artificial intelligence, the technology facilitates enhanced operational efficiency and productivity with an intuitive user interface. The integration of an AI-driven layer supports robust scenario planning and enhanced decision-making processes.

"The addition of LlamaZOO's technology and expertise allows KPMG to combine its artificial intelligence discipline with real-time 2D and 3D digital twin technologies. This positions KPMG to support Canadian and global organizations with immersive tools that enable intelligent decision-making, scenario planning and analysis," says Matt Grant, Director of Digital Twins and Spatial Computing at KPMG in Canada.

"Amid ongoing economic uncertainty and global trade disruptions, scenario planning is more critical than ever for Canadian organizations. Digital twin technology can help create strategies for all types of scenarios by using data to assess various outcomes and support better, faster and more informed decisions, which ultimately leads to higher productivity and lower costs," he adds.

Mr. Grant will lead the firm's newly enhanced Digital Twin Centre of Excellence (CoE). The Centre will support the development and deployment of digital twin and spatial business intelligence systems for KPMG clients across Canada – with a focus on industries vital to Canada's productivity and energy, infrastructure and trade future – and globally.

Charles Lavigne, LlamaZOO's co-founder who joined KPMG says KPMG's experience in digital twins, artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies complements LlamaZOO's expertise, and the acquisition will benefit Canadian and global organizations by providing them with new tools and insights to make more informed business decisions.

"With this acquisition, KPMG's and LlamaZOO's shared vision of making Canadian and global organizations more agile, innovative and productive takes a major leap forward. We look forward to building new possibilities together," Mr. Lavigne says.

Marc Low, Director of Innovation and Emerging Technology at KPMG Ignition Vancouver, and the firm's AI Client & Market Development Leader for British Columbia, says that the acquisition, together with KPMG's recently announced Agentic AI Engine is a major step in advancing intelligent business systems.

"Digital twins are becoming the data and digital platforms for agentic AI to develop and thrive – environments where real-world data, spatial intelligence and AI combine to train, test and deploy systems with increasing autonomy. By integrating LlamaZOO's platform into KPMG in Canada's Agentic AI Engine, we are helping Canadian and global organizations build operational resilience and unlock new opportunities in scenario planning, simulation and decision intelligence," Mr. Low says.

Ian Wilshaw, a partner in KPMG's Deal Advisory practice and Advisory Business Unit leader in the GVA, says, "In addition to acquiring LlamaZOO's cutting-edge technology, we're investing in a team with a strong track record of innovation. With access to KPMG's national platform and global reach, the LlamaZOO team will be better positioned to innovate and scale in Canada and help more Canadian organizations compete with confidence. We're excited to work together and help grow Canada's vibrant tech ecosystem," Mr. Wilshaw adds.

LlamaZOO's team of seven, including co-founders Charles Lavigne and Kevin Oke joined KPMG's Ignition hub for innovation and advanced technologies and will operate out of KPMG's Victoria office.

KPMG in Canada will showcase LlamaZOO's spatial business intelligence technology at Web Summit Vancouver on May 27-30 at Booth E147.

