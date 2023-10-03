KPMG in Canada acquires Calgary-based IMagosoft to expand cybersecurity footprint

As cybercrime continues to rise, identity and access management services are becoming an imperative at Canadian organizations

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - To help its clients manage their data and prevent unauthorized access to their networks, KPMG in Canada is expanding its Identity and Access Management service offering with the acquisition of Calgary-based IMagosoft, a premier identity management solution provider.

"With the hybrid workforce being a focused target of cybercriminals, we are seeing an unprecedented adoption of identity solutions to defend against those threats. Organizations are increasingly asking for our support to defend against these attacks, while improving their employee and customer experiences, and reducing adoption friction," says Thomas Davies, Partner, Cybersecurity, and KPMG's National Leader, Risk Consulting Managed Services. "To help us meet that growing demand, we are excited to welcome IMagosoft's highly skilled team to KPMG. They are uniquely qualified to handle complex identity ecosystems in large companies. I'm thrilled to have them as part of our team."

Identity and access management (IAM) is fast becoming an imperative for Canadian organizations, he says.

"The stakes have never been higher," says Mr. Davies. "Cybercriminals are looking for ways to steal user identities and credentials to access networks, systems, and data. The financial and reputational risks can be significant. The challenge for most organizations is finding that right balance between security, operational efficiency, and user experience."

IMagosoft co-founders Scott Piercey and Farren Malo and their team officially joined KPMG on September 26, 2023. Following decade-long careers specializing in IAM, they co-founded the firm in 2016 and have a proven track record helping their clients in Canada and the U.S. with services ranging from program design, software implementation, product customization and upgrades, and cloud computing solutions to mapping IAM functions to compliance requirements and identity governance and administration.

"We are excited to join forces with KPMG, combining our experience in identity and access management solutions with KPMG's extensive service offering and trusted brand," says Mr. Piercey. "This union enhances our capacity to provide a wide spectrum of high-quality support services to clients across the country."

KPMG has more than 30 cybersecurity partners and 300 cybersecurity specialists across Canada.

