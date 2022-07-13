This acquisition consolidates KPMG Enterprise's management consulting and financial planning services on the North Shore of Montréal



MONTREAL, July 13, 2022 /CNW/ - A new stage of growth for KPMG Enterprise that will help enhance its services to small and medium-sized businesses.

KPMG announced the acquisition of FMBT LLP, a highly regarded accounting firm that provides small and medium-sized businesses with leading-edge, personalized professional services. The FMBT team provides accounting and tax services, as well as management consulting and financial planning services to its clients.

"The integration of FMBT's professionals into our KPMG Enterprise team in Québec increases our service offering and presence on the North Shore of Montréal, a strategic region for us," said Benoit Lacoste Bienvenue, Managing Partner, Province of Québec, KPMG. "This acquisition supports our growth strategy in Québec and confirms our desire to support entrepreneurs and their communities wherever they are."

"Our priority is to constantly strive to provide our clients with the best services and advice, and we are very pleased to join KPMG in order to expand the range of services available to our clients," says Guillaume Fournier, Partner at FMBT. "We will continue to meet the fundamental accounting requirements of our entrepreneurial clients, and guide them with greater depth in tax, management, and financial planning," adds Karine Laurence, Partner at FMBT.

This new acquisition is the latest in a series that began in 2018 confirming the firm's already well underway expansion throughout Québec.

KPMG in Québec

KPMG LLP, an Audit, Tax and Advisory firm, is a limited liability partnership. KPMG in Québec has more than 1,750 professionals and employees in eight locations across the province serving private- and public-sector clients. KPMG is recognized as an employer of choice and one of the best places to work in the country. To learn about employment opportunities and submit your application, go to KPMG's careers website.

The firm is established under the laws of Ontario and is a member of KPMG's global organization of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Limited, a private English company limited by guarantee. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. For more information, go to home.kpmg/ca.

