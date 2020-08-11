MONTRÉAL, Aug. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - KPMG is announcing the acquisition of Allard Matte, Chartered Professional Accountants, a firm that has been operating on Montréal's South Shore for more than 25 years.

"We are pleased to welcome the firm of Allard Matte into the great KPMG in Québec family," says Benoit Lacoste Bienvenue, Québec Managing Partner. "Our two organizations share a vision, which is to provide innovative advisory services based on our many years of experience and tools that Québec entrepreneurs need to excel and make their companies grow." The Allard Matte team will allow KPMG Enterprise to expand its presence more quickly, making its integrated offerings available to more entrepreneurs in Montréal and the Montérégie region."

Allard Matte's two founding partners, France Allard and Paule Matte, are joining KPMG along with their team and will continue to serve clients out of KPMG's South Shore office located across from Quartier DIX30, in Brossard. Mr. Lacoste Bienvenue went on to say this: "Together, we can provide comprehensive solutions to help companies to grow. We are very proud of this!"

"We are delighted to join an organization with the size and scope of KPMG – which shares our values and our commitment to small and medium-sized private companies," explain Ms. Allard and Ms. Matte. "We will continue to provide personalized service to our clients to help them overcome challenges and seize opportunities that arise, particularly in the current context. By joining the KPMG family, they will benefit from the vast audit, tax and advisory experience of an international firm. We're excited to take this next step and enhance our ability to support our clients more effectively."

ABOUT KPMG IN CANADA

KPMG LLP, an Audit, Tax and Advisory firm (home.kpmg.ca) is a limited liability partnership, established under the laws of Ontario, and the Canadian member firm of KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"). KPMG has more than 7,000 professionals/employees in over 40 locations across Canada serving private- and public-sector clients. KPMG is consistently recognized as an employer of choice and one of the best places to work in the country.

The independent member firms of the KPMG network are affiliated with KPMG International, a Swiss entity. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity, and describes itself as such.

SOURCE KPMG LLP

For further information: Kevin Dove, Director, National Communications, KPMG in Canada, (416) 777-8026, [email protected]