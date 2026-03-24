New national role positions KPMG at the forefront of applied AI leadership and strengthens the firm's commitment to client-focused innovation

TORONTO, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ - KPMG Canada has appointed Dr. Andrew Forde as its first Head of AI Research, a newly established national role that is the first of its kind in Canada's professional services industry. The new role reflects KPMG's commitment to bridge the gap between Canada's world-class AI research and commercialization by delivering science-backed solutions to Canadian organizations.

Dr. Andrew Forde - KPMG Canada's Head of AI Research (CNW Group/KPMG LLP)

As Head of AI Research, Dr. Forde will leverage the latest developments in Canadian AI research to help solve real-world business challenges while strengthening collaboration between industry, academia and the public sector.

"Canada helped pioneer modern AI research, but we've struggled to turn that leadership into globally competitive companies and products. Too often our breakthroughs are commercialized elsewhere, and that's cost us a real competitive advantage," says Dr. Forde. "We want to connect world-class Canadian research with the problems our clients are trying to solve. This role is all about taking ideas out of the lab and turning them into the frameworks, tools, and approaches that organizations can actually use."

Dr. Forde is a Partner in KPMG Canada's Technology Strategy and Digital Transformation practice, specializing in applying artificial intelligence to complex business challenges. He works with boards and senior executives across government, energy, utilities, healthcare, telecommunications, financial services, and diversified enterprises to drive large-scale business transformation and operational optimization through technology. He started his career as a scientist doing research for NASA and has held roles in academia as well as in the public and private sectors. He earned a PhD in Engineering from the University of Toronto where he also serves as an Adjunct Professor of Applied Science and Engineering.

In his new role, Dr. Forde will also build relationships with Canadian universities and AI research labs and be KPMG's leading voice in public and private forums related to AI research and commercialization.

"Our clients are looking for AI solutions that are grounded in evidence, not hype," says Stephanie Terrill, Canadian Managing Partner of Digital and Transformation, KPMG Canada. "With this dedicated AI research leadership role, we're bringing scientific rigour directly into how we solve complex business problems and turning evidence‑based research into useful, made-in-Canada solutions that help our clients unlock greater value while strengthening our country's competitiveness in the process."

KPMG Canada's expertise across sectors such as health care, supply chain and operations, financial services and the public sector provide a strong foundation for Dr. Forde's AI research mandate. By combining KPMG's advanced technical capabilities with deep industry knowledge, the firm is well-positioned to support Canadian organizations by applying AI in ways that are practical, explainable, and aligned to real operational needs.

"This appointment is part of KPMG's broader commitment to investing in AI capabilities that support Canadian businesses and institutions long term," says Ms. Terrill. "By embedding research-led thinking into our AI solutions, we are helping Canadian organizations move complex and often abstract ideas into action to generate real economic value here at home."

About KPMG Canada

KPMG LLP, a limited liability partnership, is a full-service Audit, Tax and Advisory firm owned and operated by Canadians. For over 150 years, our professionals have provided consulting, accounting, auditing, and tax services to Canadians, inspiring confidence, empowering change, and driving innovation. Guided by our core values of Integrity, Excellence, Courage, Together, For Better, KPMG employs more than 10,000 people in over 40 locations across Canada, serving private- and public-sector clients. KPMG is consistently ranked one of Canada's top employers and one of the best places to work in the country.

The firm is established under the laws of Ontario and is a member of KPMG's global organization of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International, a private English company limited by guarantee. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. For more information, see kpmg.com/ca

For media inquiries:

Alannah Page

National Communications and Media Relations

KPMG Canada

306-934-6255

[email protected]

SOURCE KPMG LLP