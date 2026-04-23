TORONTO, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ - KPMG's senior leaders are available for media interviews following the announcement of the spring economic update on April 28, 2026. KPMG representatives can provide insights on a wide range of government priorities and topics that affect the business community and Canadians, as the government provides a fiscal accounting of its economic plan.

"In this period of global instability, government and business need to work together to build economic resilience and play to our strengths," says Lucy Iacovelli, Canadian Managing Partner, Tax and Legal, KPMG in Canada. "This economic update must demonstrate responsible fiscal management while diversifying the economy, freeing up Canadian businesses to grow and spurring investment. With a majority government in Ottawa, faster follow-through on outstanding tax measures would provide greater certainty for business and could help unlock new opportunities."

KPMG spokespersons are available for commentary:

About KPMG Canada

KPMG LLP, a limited liability partnership, is a full-service Audit, Tax and Advisory firm owned and operated by Canadians. For over 150 years, our professionals have provided consulting, accounting, auditing, and tax services to Canadians, inspiring confidence, empowering change, and driving innovation. Guided by our core values of Integrity, Excellence, Courage, Together, For Better, KPMG employs more than 10,000 people in over 40 locations across Canada, serving private- and public-sector clients. KPMG is consistently ranked one of Canada's top employers and one of the best places to work in the country.

The firm is established under the laws of Ontario and is a member of KPMG's global organization of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International, a private English company limited by guarantee. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. For more information, see kpmg.com/ca.

For further information or to arrange for an interview:

Nancy White

Director of Corporate Affairs (Tax and Law)

KPMG Canada

416-777-3306

[email protected]

Sonja Cloutier-Bosworth

Manager, Media Relations, Corporate Affairs

KPMG Canada

416 777-8175

[email protected]

SOURCE KPMG LLP