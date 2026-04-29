KPMG's investments help organizations turn AI ideas into real-world results

TORONTO, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - KPMG Canada continues to grow its investments and capabilities in agentic AI with new innovation labs, executive education programs, a digital twin platform and applied research, enabling the firm to deliver more impactful solutions for Canadian organizations.

"As a technology-first firm, we are constantly innovating, implementing and scaling new advancements in AI and other emerging technologies so we can better support Canadian organizations and set them up for success," says Stephanie Terrill, Canadian Managing Partner of Digital and Transformation at KPMG Canada.

"These investments strengthen our ability to deliver better outcomes that improve productivity, reduce complexity and unlock new opportunities for Canadian organizations. Our commitment to innovation also ensures our people have the skills and tools to thrive in a shifting economy."

The expansion of KPMG's agentic AI offerings includes the launch of four AI Labs. These are secure, platform-agnostic sandboxes where KPMG professionals will collaborate with clients to design AI solutions and then build and test them in weeks instead of months. The AI Labs are designed to help clients re-imagine new workflows and identify where AI agents can take on research, coordination, and decision support. Part of KPMG's agentic AI suite of services, they will allow clients to:

Experiment with leading and frontier AI models in a safe, controlled and independent network environment with secure guardrails

Build AI fluency through hands-on workshops including Agentic Thinking, Agentic Building and Agentic Leading

Ideate and create AI agents for practical business applications

AI Labs will initially open in Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary with Montreal to follow.

KPMG's agentic AI suite of services helps organizations design, build, and manage agent‑based AI programs. This blend of strategy and technical expertise enables clients to move beyond pilots and realize measurable results. As operations scale, AI agents work alongside people to execute business tasks. In a customer service setting for example, an AI agent can handle a common billing issue from start to finish by understanding the customer's inquiry, reviewing account details, identifying the issue, applying the correct resolution and completing the transaction with the customer in real time.

Other AI investments include:

Launching the KPMG AI Learning Academy , a series of customized educational learning courses designed to improve AI literacy and proficiency at Canadian enterprises. Lessons are offered through self-paced modules and/or live instructor guided sessions and cover topics like return on investment, responsible adoption and agentic use cases. This new program builds on the Skills Development Centre, a joint initiative between KPMG and Microsoft that launched in 2022.





a series of customized educational learning courses designed to improve AI literacy and proficiency at Canadian enterprises. Lessons are offered through self-paced modules and/or live instructor guided sessions and cover topics like return on investment, responsible adoption and agentic use cases. This new program builds on the Skills Development Centre, a joint initiative between KPMG and Microsoft that launched in 2022. Appointing a Head of AI Research, a newly established national role that is the first of its kind in Canada's professional services industry. Dr. Andrew Forde will leverage the latest developments in Canadian AI research to help solve real-world business challenges. He will also build partnerships with Canadian universities and AI research labs and be KPMG's leading voice in public and private forums related to AI research and commercialization.





Bolstering the firm's digital twin capabilities through the newly developed GenUI AI solution. Using a KPMG trained AI model, the platform creates digital replicas that enable business leaders to visualize job sites and physical assets as digital twins before they are created. These interactive, visual models simulate real-world scenarios, from natural disasters to site expansions, enabling organizations to assess the potential value of digital twin outcomes and prepare strategies in advance. GenUI AI incorporates LlamaZoo's proprietary technology to deliver dynamic simulation environments where businesses can train and test AI agents before launching them into live operations.





Deploying an extensive suite of AI tools to employees across the firm. The rollout includes a comprehensive firm-wide training program, including integrating KPMG's Trusted AI framework as a mandatory training requirement for all KPMG professionals and partners.

"Now more than ever, Canadian organizations need teams they can trust to take their AI operations to the next level. Through our investments in agentic AI, hands-on ideation, executive education and applied research, KPMG is helping clients move from experimentation to achieving real business impact," says Walter Pela, AI Client and Market Development Lead for KPMG Canada.

About KPMG Canada

KPMG LLP, a limited liability partnership, is a full-service Audit, Tax and Advisory firm owned and operated by Canadians. For over 150 years, our professionals have provided consulting, accounting, auditing, and tax services to Canadians, inspiring confidence, empowering change, and driving innovation. Guided by our core values of Integrity, Excellence, Courage, Together, For Better, KPMG employs more than 10,000 people in over 40 locations across Canada, serving private- and public-sector clients. KPMG is consistently ranked one of Canada's top employers and one of the best places to work in the country.

The firm is established under the laws of Ontario and is a member of KPMG's global organization of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International, a private English company limited by guarantee. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. For more information, see kpmg.com/ca

For media inquiries:

Alannah Page

National Communications and Media Relations

KPMG Canada

306-934-6255

[email protected]

SOURCE KPMG LLP