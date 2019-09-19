KPMG appoints Lucy Iacovelli to lead Canadian Tax practice

"Lucy is a highly regarded leader in our firm and in the marketplace. Her focus on technical excellence and client care is an inspiration to all our partners," says Elio Luongo, Chief Executive Officer of KPMG in Canada. "I am very excited to have Lucy join our National Management Committee. She brings amazing energy and an unwavering commitment to our people and clients."

Ms. Iacovelli brings more than 25 years of industry experience in tax planning, corporate reorganization, mergers, acquisitions and divestitures, as well as significant knowledge of tax dispute resolution. She has served as KPMG's Tax Business Unit Leader for the GTA since 2016, and prior to that led the firm's financial services tax practice. Ms. Iacovelli has been a member of KPMG in Canada's Board of Directors and the KPMG Global Financial Services Tax Steering Committee.

"Lucy is taking over an extremely successful practice managed by Greg, whose leadership has been instrumental in making KPMG a leading Tax practice in Canada, strengthened by the significant growth of KPMG Law in recent years," adds Mr. Luongo.

In addition to his role as Canadian Managing Partner for Tax, Mr. Wiebe has held key leadership positions at KPMG over the past three decades, including Global Head of Tax & Legal for KPMG International. He will remain with the firm and continue to provide services to some of KPMG's largest Canadian and international tax clients, and serve as chair of the firm's national digital executive team, driving KPMG's focus on world-class digital solutions and transformation.

