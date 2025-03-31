The KPMG Foundation's $150,000 donation will be used to provide education, resources, mentorship and development for marginalized and racialized youth

TORONTO, March 31, 2025 /CNW/ - KPMG in Canada is proud to commit to donating $150,000 over three years in a new collaboration with the Pinball Foundation, dedicated to empowering underserved youth across Canada. This support aims to dismantle barriers to postsecondary education and create pathways to opportunity through personal and professional mentorship.

"We are excited to support the Pinball Foundation's commitment to providing young people with the resources and mentorship they need to succeed. This initiative helps individuals grow and encourages innovation, creating opportunities for future generations," says Benjie Thomas, CEO and Senior Partner at KPMG in Canada.

According to Statistics Canada, employment for those between 15-24 years old fell by 2.5 per cent in 2024 continuing the downward trend that emerged in the spring of 2023. As of December 2024, the youth employment rate was 4.4 per cent lower than its pre-pandemic average.

"To build a strong and successful future for Canada, young people must have access to valuable opportunities that support their growth and career development. We all have a responsibility to prepare the next generation with the skills they need to innovate, shaping our country's future," says Mr. Thomas.

The Pinball Foundation, founded in 2007 by legendary Canadian Football League running back Michael "Pinball" Clemons and his wife Diane, works with marginalized youth, helping them move from the margins to the mainstream. The foundation provides financial support for tuition, textbooks, and technology, as well as group mentorship, one-on-one career-readiness coaching, and job placement after graduation. With KPMG's support, the foundation plans to significantly expand its program, offering comprehensive support to more students.

"Having KPMG as a community sponsor will help us harness the power of education and mentorship to prepare our youth for their futures," says Mr. Clemons. "Together, we are building a thriving community that fosters career readiness, resiliency, and access to networks that enhance employability and empower students to create sustainable success in their career journeys."

KPMG's donation to the Pinball Foundation will directly support students who are interested in pursuing an academic career in accounting with the goal of making entry into the profession more accessible. As part of the ongoing collaboration, KPMG employees will have the opportunity to give back to their community and get involved in various initiatives and events led by the foundation.

