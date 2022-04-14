KPMG acquires Fortica, a leader in cloud cyber security

This acquisition reinforces KPMG's cloud cyber presence in the province.

MONTRÉAL, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - KPMG announces the acquisition of Fortica, a Quebec-based company with an excellent reputation in the market and specializing in the deployment of cybersecurity strategies and best practices with dedicated cloud expertise. This acquisition follows the steady growth of KPMG Cybersecurity in recent years and allows the firm to expand our position as a leader in cybersecurity in Quebec, particularly in cloud cybersecurity.

"Cybersecurity issues are a growing problem and affect companies of all sizes and in all sectors. The integration of Fortica to our Cybersecurity services, through KPMG's Egyde Advisory subsidiary, reaffirms our presence in the market as a leader in the field," says Benoit Lacoste Bienvenue, Partner in Charge, Province of Quebec, KPMG.

"We are proud to join forces with KPMG," says Samuel Bonneau, President, CEO and founder of Fortica. "Guided by our shared values and our desire to continuously improve our offering, we will continue to serve our clients with the same level of excellence and professionalism and will allow us to offer a full range of cybersecurity services to our clients."

This new acquisition is the latest of a series that began in 2018 with the acquisition of Egyde, a firm specializing in various cybersecurity services including penetration testing and cyberattacks, which has allowed the firm to develop a range of services essential to enterprise risk management. This new announcement confirms once again the continuous expansion of the firm throughout Quebec.

KPMG in Quebec

KPMG LLP, an Audit, Tax and Advisory firm, is a limited liability partnership. KPMG in Quebec has more than 1,500 professionals and employees in seven locations across the province serving private- and public-sector clients. KPMG is recognized as an employer of choice and one of the best places to work in the country. To learn about employment opportunities and submit your application, go to KPMG's careers website.

The firm is established under the laws of Ontario and is a member of KPMG's global organization of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Limited, a private English company limited by guarantee. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. For more information, go to home.kpmg/ca/en.

SOURCE KPMG LLP

For further information: Genevieve Lafaille, Senior Manager, Communications, KPMG in Quebec, (514) 985-1274, [email protected]