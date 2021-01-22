Koskie Minsky Secures Settlement for Employees in Respect of Severance Entitlements Arising from Bankruptcies of Quality Meat Packers Limited and Toronto Abattoirs Limited

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Koskie Minsky LLP is pleased to announce that a settlement has been reached on behalf of the United Food and Commercial Workers Locals 175 and 633, their members, and certain other salaried employees in respect of severance entitlements arising from the bankruptcies of Quality Meat Packers Limited (QMP) and Toronto Abattoirs Limited (TAL). This settlement, reached on the eve of a scheduled 6-day hearing before the Ontario Labour Relations Board, has been made on the basis that none of the allegations against the responding parties have been proven.

This settlement will allow all Union employees and certain salaried employees who lost their jobs when QMP and TAL became bankrupt in 2014 to benefit from a payment toward their unpaid severance pay.

"The Union's support of these members did not end simply because the plants closed," said Shawn Haggerty, President, UFCW Local 175, "we are proud to say that we were able to achieve a settlement that will provide payments for these former members who lost their jobs on the bankruptcies of the companies."

Andrew Hatnay, a Partner at Koskie Minsky stated that "The settlement is in the best interests of the employees and will facilitate payments toward their severance pay now and bring the litigation to a close."

Koskie Minsky LLP acts for employees in all facets of employment and for all types of compensation, benefits and other rights. We are one of the largest and most highly-regarded pensions and benefits practices in the country advising private, public, and multi-employer entities and trade unions across Canada in pension and employee benefits-related areas.

SOURCE Koskie Minsky LLP

For further information: For more information about the settlement please contact Tim Deelstra, Engagement & Media Relations Strategist, Locals 175 & 633, UFCW Canada at 226-750-4366 | [email protected] or Andrew Hatnay at 416-595-2083 | [email protected], Daniel Anisfeld at 416-595-2122 | [email protected] at Koskie Minsky.

