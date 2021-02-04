Koskie Minsky LLP Commences Class Action against TD Bank for Duplicative NSF Fees

TORONTO, Feb. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Koskie Minsky LLP commenced a lawsuit this week against TD Bank. The lawsuit alleges that TD Bank routinely charges more than on NSF fee on a single attempted transaction.

The action is on behalf of all Canadians who have been forced to pay these allegedly illegitimate charges.

The Representative Plaintiff attempted to make a purchase from his TD account. His account was less than one dollar short of the purchase price. TD charged him not one, but two NSF fees on this single attempted purchase. Being less than $1 short of the purchase price cost him almost $100. The Plaintiff alleges that these charges violated his contract with TD, were unfair and deceptive.

Adam Tanel, a lawyer at Koskie Minsky, says: "TD's practice of double and triple NSF charges is grossly unfair. It directly targets low-income Canadians at a time when many are struggling to make ends meet. This practice must stop, and the illegitimate profits should be returned to the ordinary Canadians who were forced to pay them."

These allegations have not yet been proven in court.

