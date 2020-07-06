Koskie Minsky LLP Commences Business Interruption Insurance Class Action

TORONTO, July 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Koskie Minsky and the Merchant Law Group have commenced a proposed national class proceeding alleging that Canadian insurance companies have breached their contracts with business owners by refusing to pay for business interruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Plaintiffs further allege that the insurance industry has conspired to deny coverage before claims are even made. Negligence and breaches of the duty of good faith are also alleged.

Kirk Baert, a partner with Koskie Minsky, has stated: "Business interruption insurance is designed for circumstances such as the current pandemic. The insurance companies appear to be failing small businesses when coverage is needed most."

