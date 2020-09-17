Koskie Minsky LLP Announces Affiliation with Industrial Relations Specialist Donna Gray

"I am excited and honoured to work with the excellent lawyers at KM to advance and defend good jobs for all workers in the post-secondary education sector," said Gray. "I look forward to continuing to serve a sector I am passionate about in collaboration with such a respected firm."

Laurie Kent, a Partner in Koskie Minsky's labour relations practice noted that "the combination of legal and industrial relations expertise will bring new depth and breadth to the advice we are able to provide and the strategies we are able to create."

"Donna Gray is a wonderful person to have on board. She has tremendous sector knowledge and strategic acumen and adds key dimensions to our work in Canada's post-secondary sector," adds Murray Gold, a Partner in Koskie Minsky's pension and benefits practice.

KM is a boutique law firm with practices in the areas of union-side labour relations, pension and benefits, class actions and civil litigation. The firm is currently counsel to the Employee Sponsor Committee of the University Pension Plan ("UPP") and has coordinated, for the employee-side, the establishment of six new Employee Life and Heath Trusts in the public education sector. The firm's lawyers have extensive experience in collective bargaining and the adjudication of disputes at all levels and are committed to providing the highest level of support to their university faculty association clients and maintaining the ongoing development of their post-secondary sector practice.

For further information: Murray Gold, Tel: 416-595-2085, E-mail: [email protected]; Laurie Kent, Tel: 416-595-2708, E-mail: [email protected]; Donna Gray, Tel: 416-550-1320, [email protected]

