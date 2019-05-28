Koskie Minsky Brings Class Action on behalf of residents of the Restigouche Hospital Centre

TORONTO, May 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Koskie Minsky LLP has commenced a class action on behalf of residents of the Restigouche Hospital Centre, also known as the Provincial Hospital, against the Province of New Brunswick and the Vitalité Health Network. The claim alleges historic negligence in failing to prevent systemic abuses of residents and for providing substandard health care at the psychiatric hospital in Northern New Brunswick.

The lawsuit alleges that New Brunswick and Vitalité were negligent, violated patients' rights under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and breached fiduciary duties through their operation, management, administration, supervision and control of the hospital. These failures resulted in serious and lasting harms to patients.

The plaintiffs bring this lawsuit on behalf of all persons were alive as of May 24, 2017, and who resided at the hospital between January 1, 1954 and the present. The lawsuit seeks $500 million in total damages on behalf of the former residents.

"Patients of the Restigouche Hospital Centre are some of the most vulnerable people in Canada. Our case alleges that the hospital allowed for abuse and poor medical care of its patients for decades. This problem is too serious to be ignored." says lead counsel Kirk Baert, a partner at Koskie Minsky LLP.

SOURCE Koskie Minsky LLP

For further information: Toll-free 1-888-233-2852 or email restigoucheclassaction@kmlaw.ca. For media enquiries, contact James Sayce at Koskie Minsky 416-542-6298.

Related Links

https://www.kmlaw.ca

