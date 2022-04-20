Kootenay Resources Signs Option Agreement To Grant Centerra Gold Inc. Interest In The Copley Property In British Columbia, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Kootenay Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Kootenay") is pleased to announce the signing of an option agreement with a wholly owned subsidiary of Centerra Gold Inc. ("Centerra"TSX: CG and NYSE: CGAU), whereby Centerra is granted an option to earn a 70% interest in the Copley property located in the Nechako Plateau of Central British Columbia.

A total of C$4 million in exploration expenditures and C$400,000 in cash payments must be incurred and made over a four-year period for Centerra to earn a 70% interest. The first year requires a work expenditure with a minimum commitment of $250,000. Upon the fulfillment of these conditions, the two companies will enter a standard joint venture agreement with Kootenay retaining a 30% interest, and funding of further work will be done on a pro rata basis amongst the joint venture partners.

James McDonald President and CEO of Kootenay Resources states "We are very pleased to have signed an agreement with major gold producer Centerra Gold Inc. We look forward to benefiting from Centerra's expertise and consider their participation via the option agreement a reflection of our belief that the Copley property has the potential for the discovery of million ounce gold deposits."

The Copley property is host to a large area of gold mineralization along a 6.5 km long trend. Key features include:

Potential to host a Blackwater-type deposit

6.5x1.5 km EW belt of late-Cretaceous(?) rhyolitic flow domes and diatreme rocks

Large zones of argillic, silicic, and sulphidic alteration related to magnetic-lows

Surface grab samples and channel samples with multigram Au associated with high Mo, As, Sb, Hg, Ba, Zn, Pb, Cu

Drilling in 2010/2011 at Smoking Pipe intersected 9.27 g/t Au over 2 m with several broad lower grade intervals such as 1.5 g/t Au over 11 m , 0.87 g/t Au. Over 11.87 m and 0.27 g/t Au over 33 m .

Financing

Additionally, the Company announces the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of 7,050,000 flow through shares at a price of $0.05 per share, raising aggregate gross proceeds of $352,500. Proceeds received from the private placement will be used for the development of the company's resource properties and general working capital requirements.

The private placement is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals. The shares to be issued under the Offering will have a hold period of four months and one day from Closing.

Qualified Persons

The Kootenay technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and reviewed and approved on behalf of Kootenay by James McDonald, P.Geo, President, CEO & Director for Kootenay, a Qualified Person.

About Kootenay Resources Inc.

KSR is an exploration company actively engaged in the exploration and discovery mineral projects in British Columbia, Canada.

On behalf of the board of directors of the Company:

James McDonald,

Director

For further information: James McDonald, Director at 403-880-6016; Raj Kang, Director at 604-601-5650