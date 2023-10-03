Konstruct Ranks on The Globe and Mail's Top Growing Companies in Canada List

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Konstruct, a performance marketing agency on a mission to help B2B businesses throughout North America grow, is proud to announce its inclusion in The Globe & Mail Report on Business magazine's esteemed list of Top Growing Companies in Canada.

The Globe & Mail's Top Growing Companies list is a definitive benchmark of Canada's most ambitious, innovative, and vibrant businesses. Companies are evaluated based on their three-year revenue growth, and Konstruct earned its spot with a growth of 190%.

"For too long, B2B businesses with longer sales cycles and complex product offerings lacked a digital marketing partner that truly understood what it took to execute impactful digital marketing," said Matt Cox, Managing Partner at Konstruct. "We first recognized this 11 years ago when we were digital marketers working in the B2B space and founded Konstruct to be the agency we wish we could have hired. Our continued growth is a testament to our expertise in driving growth for our clients. Simply put, we're successful because we ensure our clients are successful."

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to bring the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. In order to qualify for this voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements. In total, 425 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2023 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here .

"Canada's Top Growing Companies acknowledges the drive and ingenuity displayed by Canadian business," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "This year's ranking serves as an inspiration for future business owners."

"This year's Report on Business magazine's list of Top Growing Companies shows how innovative ideas always rise to the top, perhaps even more so in times of uncertainty," says Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail. "The Globe and Mail congratulates this year's winners for meeting and surpassing those economic challenges."

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics, and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.2 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.7 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Konstruct Digital

Konstruct Digital is the go-to digital marketing growth agency for ambitious B2B businesses in North America. With a dedicated team of B2B marketing experts in the fields of SEO, paid ads, and content marketing, Konstruct employs proprietary tactics tailored to the nuances of B2B businesses across diverse industries like manufacturing and SaaS. Focusing on delivering demonstrable ROI and cutting out the "marketing fat," Konstruct Digital is reshaping the landscape of B2B digital marketing.

