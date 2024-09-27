Konstruct Named on The Globe and Mail's Top Growing Companies in Canada List for the Second Year in a Row

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Konstruct , an ambitious B2B digital marketing agency with offices in Calgary, Toronto, and Phoenix, is proud to announce its inclusion on The Globe and Mail's Top Growing Companies in Canada list for the second consecutive year. Through its success, Konstruct is helping to put Canada on the map as a leading source of top-tier B2B digital marketing talent. The agency's continued recognition on the Top Growing Companies list demonstrates the strength of Canadian digital marketing expertise and its ability to drive growth for businesses on a global scale.

"We're super excited that, despite some challenging economic conditions, we've managed to make the list for a second year in a row," said Matt Cox, Managing Partner at Konstruct. "The notion that serious B2B digital marketing talent only exists south of our border has prevailed for too long. Our continued ability to drive growth for our clients and ourselves proves that Canadian B2B agencies can compete with the best that North America has to offer. We're happy to be doing our part to stop the brain drain and ensure top Canadian digital marketing talent stays in Canada."

The Top Growing Companies list, published by The Globe and Mail's Report on Business magazine, ranks companies based on their three-year revenue growth. Konstruct earned its spot once again with an impressive growth rate of 102%, continuing to demonstrate its impact in the competitive world of B2B digital marketing.

The list recognizes innovative businesses that are driving the economy forward. Companies must undergo a rigorous application process to qualify, with 416 organizations earning a spot on this year's list.

The full list of 2024 winners is available in the October issue of Report on Business magazine and online here .

"Our annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies reflects the sector-spanning ingenuity of this country's entrepreneurs and corporate leaders," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "And we think it's important to tell their stories, to help inspire the next generation of up-and-comers across the country."

"The Globe and Mail congratulates this year's Canada's Top Growing Companies' winners for achieving exceptional growth and resilience in facing business challenges," says Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail. "It is a testament to dedication, strategic vision, and innovative drive."

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.2 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.9 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Konstruct Digital

Konstruct Digital is the go-to digital marketing growth agency for ambitious B2B businesses in North America. With a dedicated team of B2B marketing experts in the fields of SEO, paid ads, and content marketing, Konstruct employs proprietary tactics tailored to the nuances of B2B businesses across diverse industries like manufacturing and SaaS. Focusing on delivering demonstrable ROI and cutting out the "marketing fat," Konstruct Digital is reshaping the landscape of B2B digital marketing.

