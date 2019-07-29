Knowledge First Financial Graduate Scholarships to Help Students Make a Difference

Whether it's through finding ways to keep classical music relevant, educating society on how science helps solve important social issues, shaping social frameworks to advocate for underrepresented individuals in our society, or acting on a deeply rooted concern for the health and mental wellness of others – these students agree: education paves the road to their definition of success.

"Each application we receive is a source of inspiration for the work Knowledge First Financial does, and we review each one with care," said George Hopkinson, President and CEO, Knowledge First Financial. "These individuals, selected from nearly 500 applicants this year, help reaffirm our commitment to inspiring students to achieve their education dreams through savings and through scholarships. Congratulations to each recipient of this year's awards."

This year's scholarships are awarded to eleven exceptional students who have achieved great things in academics and in their community through volunteerism or athletics. Their stories are captured in the Knowledge First Financial Graduate Scholarships 2019 presentation.

Roxana Militaru $25,000 Doctor of Dental Surgery, Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry,

University of Western Ontario Jacob Bennett $15,000 Juris Doctor – Common Law, York University Laurie Chartrand $10,000 Master in Development Studies,

Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies Lina Elfaki $10,000 Doctor of Medicine, University of Toronto Andy Le $10,000 FRCCPC, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, University of Alberta Colter Long $5,000 Master of Education, Counselling & Psychology

University of British Columbia Na'Shantéa Miller $10,000 Master of Public Policy, Harvard University Stephanie Rak $5,000 Master of Science, Marketing & Consumer Studies

University of Guelph Chantal Riel $10,000 Master of Counseling & Spirituality, Université St-Paul Linda Ruan $10,000 Master of Piano, Performance, The Julliard School Dan Zhang $10,000 Master of Science, University of Calgary

The Knowledge First Financial Graduate Scholarships are offered to students entering first-year of graduate studies. The program is promoted in partnership with ScholarshipsCanada, the country's largest aggregator of scholarship and bursary information. Details about next year's program will be available at www.knowledgefirstfinancial.ca in early 2020.

About Knowledge First Financial

Canadian families have relied on education savings plans offered by Knowledge First Financial for more than 50 years. Since 1965, payments from our Plans have reached $7.5 billion. Over the last 15 years, Knowledge First Foundation has further enhanced Education Assistance Payments to students by over $53 million. As at April 30, 2019, the company manages $6.4 billion in assets for more than 500,000 RESPs.

Knowledge First Financial Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Knowledge First Foundation and is the investment fund manager, administrator and distributor of Registered Education Savings Plans. Knowledge First Foundation is a not-for-profit Canadian corporation. The Foundation reinvests excess revenues in initiatives that support student success.

About ScholarshipsCanada.com

ScholarshipsCanada.com is part of the SchoolFinder Group and is dedicated to helping students realize their dreams. This free-of-charge website has been helping students find scholarships and bursaries since 1997. The site matches students to more than 85,000 scholarships listed - worth over $193 million.

SOURCE Knowledge First Financial Inc.

For further information: Jo-Anne Wong, Manager, Communications & Public Relations, Knowledge First Financial Inc., 416-277-5992, jwong@kffinancial.ca

Related Links

www.knowledgefirstfinancial.ca

