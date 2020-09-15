"Since 2017, McDelivery has continued to bring Canadians their favourite McDonald's food anywhere, anytime. In a few short years, McDelivery is now the number one choice for restaurant delivery in Canada*," said Dan Logan, National Delivery Director, McDonald's Canada. "With the addition of DoorDash for McDonald's in Canada, we can bring that extra special McDelivery experience to more guests than ever, wherever they are."

The new partnership will bring McDelivery to 33 new communities, including new locations in Quebec, British Columbia and Yukon. The partnership is part of McDonald's Canada's commitment to continue to enhance and personalize the guest experience while enabling more convenience and choice.

"McDonald's selected DoorDash as a McDelivery partner because of our commitment to operational excellence and ability to offer delivery to a wide range of Canadian communities," said Ryan Freeman, Head of Enterprise Partnerships, DoorDash Canada. "Our emphasis on the suburbs and smaller markets as we've expanded throughout Canada enables McDonald's to offer delivery services to new communities and customers for the first time."

To kick off the partnership, starting today through the end of the year, Canadians placing a McDelivery order through DoorDash can get $5 off orders with a subtotal of $15 or more using the promo code MCDCAN**, valid one time only.

For an even more convenient home delivery experience, Canadians can get McDelivery as part of DoorDash's DashPass subscription program. DashPass offers its members unlimited $0 delivery fees on orders of $12 or more (service fees apply).

Whether through Uber Eats, SkipTheDishes and now DoorDash, Canadians have never had more options to enjoy their McDonald's favourites delivered right to their doorstep. For the most up-to-date information on where McDelivery is available and through which platforms, please visit mcdonalds.ca.

* Source: The NPD Group/CREST®, 12 months ending July 2020, based on visits/orders and visit/order share



** Offer valid June 22-Dec 31, 2020. Valid only on orders with a minimum subtotal of $15 or more, before taxes, fees and gratuity. Limit one offer per person. Valid only at participating McDonald's restaurants in Canada. Taxes, delivery fees and services fees still apply. Must use promo code MCDCAN to redeem. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. See full terms and conditions on the DoorDash app at help.doordash.com/consumers/s/article/offer-terms-conditions .

About McDonald's Canada

In 1967, Canadians welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving close to three million guests every day. Together with our franchisees, we proudly employ nearly 100,000 people from coast-to-coast, and more than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent entrepreneurs. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada visit McDonalds.ca.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favourite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by helping to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, on-demand delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support. By building the last-mile delivery logistics platform for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.

