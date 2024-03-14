Knix Now Has 99 Wireless Bra Sizes--and Yours could be One!

In listening to its customers and community, Knix recognized the challenges many women face when it comes to finding the right bra size. Especially as research shows most women have the wrong bra size sitting in their top drawer. Knix has dedicated extensive research and development efforts to upgrading their best selling wireless bra to meet the needs of customers in search of comfortable and dependable seamless bras, t-shirt bras, and wire free bras.

The Future of Wireless Bras

Passionate about upgrading their existing products to ensure they're performing at the highest standards, Knix has built a reputation for having some of the best wireless bras on the market. Confident that wireless bras are the future (no more underwire bras!)—regardless of cup size or larger bust—Knix constantly demonstrates that the answers are truly in the comments when it comes to making life-changing products for their community.

Knix Ambassadors Celebrate Wire Free Bras

To celebrate the bra relaunch, Knix invited 21 of their Ambassadors, and the Wing Women in their lives, to take part in the launch campaign.

The WingWoman Contour Bra is a wireless bra designed with molded cups, adjustable straps, a plunging neckline, and extra wing support on the sides to prevent spillage. With the introduction of industry standard alpha sizes, customers can easily find a soft and supportive bra fit.

Inclusive Bra Sizing

We've developed an extensive size chart so you can find your perfect fit in our upgraded WingWoman Contour Bra. The wireless bra is offered in band sizes ranging from 28 to 48, and cup sizes A to H, including A, B, C, D, DD, E, F, G, and H cups—for all shapes and breasts.

The WingWoman Contour Bra launches on March 7th and retails for $65 USD or $75 CAD. This essential wireless bra is offered in an assortment of our core and seasonal colors. To view WingWoman Bra please click here.

About Knix

Knix is a direct-to-consumer intimates and apparel brand. Through innovative products and a community-first approach, Knix is on a mission to empower people everywhere to live unapologetically free. Every product, campaign and image that Knix puts into the world is tied to this mission that has been embedded in the company's DNA since day one. Founded in 2013, by Joanna Griffiths, Knix is one of the fastest growing DTC brands in North America and is globally recognized as an innovator and disrupter within the apparel space.

