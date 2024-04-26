KND Complex Litigation and Hammerco Lawyers LLP Announce Proposed Shareholder Class Action on Behalf of Value Investors of SSR Mining Inc.

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, ON, April 26, 2024 /CNW/ - The law firms of KND Complex Litigation and Hammerco Lawyers LLP have commenced a proposed class action on behalf shareholders of SSR Mining Inc. (TSX/NASDAQ: SSRM, ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining"). The proposed class action has been filed in the Supreme Court of British Columbia, and it has been brought against SSR Mining and certain of its current or former directors and senior officers.

This proposed class action arises out of the tragic landslide at the heap leach pad of the company's Çöpler Gold Mine in Türkiye, which occurred on February 13, 2024. The incident resulted in the loss of the lives of several of the mine's employees, and the suspension of the mine's operations.

This proposed class action has been brought on behalf of all persons and entities, wherever they may reside or may be domiciled, who held common shares or its equivalents of SSR Mining as at the time that the company disclosed the tragic Çöpler incident on February 13, 2024, at 9:02 a.m. Eastern Time, excluding the company's insiders.

This proposed class action alleges that the directors and senior officers of SSR Mining violated their overarching duty of stewardship and oversight, and failed to manage crucial and mission critical aspects of the company's business appropriate to the risks. As a result, Çöpler's heap leach pad was operated in dangerous conditions, which led to the tragic landslide. The incident has materially impacted SSR Mining's current operations, and has exposed its business to further significant risks. The lawsuit seeks to recover compensation for SSR Mining shareholders who have incurred damages and losses on their investment.

To obtain more information regarding this proposed class action and register for updates, visit: https://www.knd.law/class-actions/ssr-mining/

Inquiries regarding this proceeding may be directed by email to counsel at [email protected].

SOURCE KND Complex Litigation

For further information: Sage Nematollahi, [email protected], KND Complex Litigation; Alexia Majidi, [email protected], Hammerco Lawyers LLP