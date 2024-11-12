Kluane National Park and Reserve Management Plan Tabled in Parliament

Plan reflects a deep and shared commitment to caring for the water, land, culture and people of this special place.

HAINES JUNCTION, YT, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - National historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas represent the very best that Canada has to offer and tell stories of who we are, including the histories, cultures, and contributions of Indigenous peoples.

The management plan for Kluane National Park and Reserve was tabled in Parliament recently. Reviewed every ten years, management plans are a requirement of the Canada National Parks Act and guide the management of national historic sites, national parks and national marine conservation areas.

The new plan for Kluane National Park and Reserve outlines the following goals:

Goal 1: Dań k'è kwǎnjì' / The People's way is alive – addresses the ongoing need to support Dän / The People in rebuilding a strong and enduring relationship to the lands, waters and resources within the park.

Goal 2: Dákeyi ukaanathį̀ jè / All of you watch over our country with your heart – focuses on maintaining and improving the ecological integrity of ecosystems and the need to build resiliency for rapidly changing environments as a result of climate change.

Goal 3: Kwiyaajàl' / We are happy to welcome you – focuses on creating opportunities for visitors with a range of abilities, interests and identities to learn about, experience and care for the park.

Goal 4: Dándāl dákundür hį / We will tell you all our story – addresses outreach and education activities that share the stories of the park, including Southern Tutchone culture and cooperative management, raising the profile of Kluane National Park and Reserve.

Kluane National Park and Reserve is cooperatively managed by Parks Canada, Kluane First Nation, and Champagne and Aishihik First Nations through the Kluane National Park Management Board.

White River First Nation claims unceded Aboriginal title and rights to its asserted traditional territory in the northern part of Kluane National Park and Reserve; this accounts for the reserve status of the park. Parks Canada is engaging with White River First Nation about their interests in the park and consulted the Nation during this management planning process.

The management plan for Kluane National Park and Reserve was co-developed by cooperative management partners and the Kluane National Park Management Board. It was shaped by input from other Indigenous and non-Indigenous partners and stakeholders, including territorial and First Nation governments, heritage, tourism, academic and environmental organizations, local residents, as well as visitors past and present. Through this management plan, Parks Canada, Kluane First Nation, and Champagne and Aishihik First Nations will protect an important example of natural and cultural heritage and provide an opportunity for Canadians to experience and discover these traditional territories in new and innovative ways.

The Kluane National Park and Reserve Management Plan is available for viewing on the Parks Canada website at: (Link to Management Plan). To learn more about Kluane National Park and Reserve, please visit parkscanada.ca/kluane.

"Kluane National Park and Reserve's dramatic landscapes, iconic species, and rich history inspire awe and deep reflection. The park's significance compels us to act to protect its water, lands and culture so it may continue to inspire the generations to come. Parks Canada is honoured to do this important work alongside the Kluane National Park Management Board, Champagne and Aishihik First Nations, and Kluane First Nation, together guided by this management plan for Kluane National Park and Reserve. I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the plan that will help shape the future of this treasured place."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault,

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"Kluane National Park and Reserve is an important part of the CAFN Traditional Territory and that is reaffirmed through our Final Agreement. Long before the park was established, CAFN families would travel through and live from the land which created a long-lasting connection. Today, that connection is continuing because CAFN families are returning to the park to harvest and enjoy being out on the land. This new management plan speaks to furthering that connection by identifying our cultural connection and language as a priority."

Dän nätthe äda K'úkhįá Barb Joe

Chief, Champagne and Aishihik First Nations

"First Nations are the original stewards of this land – this is Ä sì Keyi, My Grandfather's Country. After many years of forced exclusion and disconnection of Indigenous peoples on this landscape, the 2024 Kluane National Park and Reserve Management Plan is a testament to the strength of First Nation leaders that fought to ensure our voices and rights were not silenced. With wisdom and foresight, they forged a path for healing by cultivating understanding, connection and collaboration. The plan reflects the values and principles of Lhù'ààn Mân Kwach'ân/Kluane Lake People and provides a promise of the true partnership and wise management for this protected area envisioned in our Final Agreement. Kluane First Nation looks forward to the continued work with Champagne and Aishihik First Nations, Parks Canada, and the Kluane National Park Management Board in our shared desire and responsibility to care for the park."

Kwanathi inlį Robert Dickson

Chief, Kluane First Nation

"Kluane National Park and Reserve is a truly special place, from its spectacular landscapes and iconic species, to its rich cultural heritage. The Kluane National Park Management Board is very grateful for the efforts of its cooperative management partners for bringing this new Management Plan to fruition: the Champagne and Aishihik First Nations, Kluane First Nation, Parks Canada, and the many organisations and community members that made meaningful contributions to its development".

Elsabe Kloppers

Chair, Kluane National Park Management Board

Kluane National Park and Reserve lies in the southwest corner of the Yukon and encompasses 22,000 square kilometres of high mountain peaks, massive valley glaciers, boreal forests, northern wildlife, and rich cultural heritage.

and Reserve lies in the southwest corner of the and encompasses 22,000 square kilometres of high mountain peaks, massive valley glaciers, boreal forests, northern wildlife, and rich cultural heritage. First Nations peoples, including Southern Tutchone people of Champagne and Aishihik First Nations and Kluane First Nation , have acquired and passed down the knowledge and skills needed to live off of the abundance of plants and animals in this land for thousands of years.

, have acquired and passed down the knowledge and skills needed to live off of the abundance of plants and animals in this land for thousands of years. The park is home to the most genetically diverse population of grizzly bears in North America , a significant population of Dall's sheep, and the only land-locked kokanee salmon population in a Canadian national park.

, a significant population of Dall's sheep, and the only land-locked kokanee salmon population in a Canadian national park. Kluane National Park and Reserve is part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site, along with its neighbours Wrangell-St. Elias and Glacier Bay National Parks in Alaska , and British Columbia's Tatshenshini-Alsek Provincial Park. Together, these parks form one of the world's largest internationally protected areas.

and Reserve is part of a UNESCO World Heritage Site, along with its neighbours Wrangell-St. Elias and Glacier Bay National Parks in , and Tatshenshini-Alsek Provincial Park. Together, these parks form one of the world's largest internationally protected areas. The 90-kilometre portion of the Alsek River that flows through Kluane National Park and Reserve is a designated Canadian Heritage River, recognized for its impressive natural features, 10,000 years of cultural history, and world-class wilderness rafting.

and Reserve is a designated Canadian Heritage River, recognized for its impressive natural features, 10,000 years of cultural history, and world-class wilderness rafting. The park typically sees about 50,000 visitors per year and is an important draw for Yukon's tourism industry.

