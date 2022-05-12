Kiwetinohk reports first quarter results, increases guidance and achieves key Green Energy regulatory milestones

CALGARY, AB, May 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSX: KEC) today announced its first quarter 2022 results, including record quarterly adjusted funds flow from operations 1 of $37.0 million and average quarterly production of 13,253 boe/d, ahead of previously communicated guidance and above the Company's Q1 2022 budget and plan. Given strong Fox Creek production during the first quarter, Kiwetinohk has increased its 2022 annual production guidance by 500 boe/d to 13,500-15,500 boe/d.

Kiwetinohk also significantly advanced its Green Energy division projects, applying to Alberta regulators for approval of the 400MW Solar 1 (Homestead) and 101MW Firm Renewable 1 (Opal) projects.

"Kiwetinohk delivered in this first quarter, successfully reversing the production declines inherited with the 2021 Simonette and Placid asset acquisitions and kicking off a new growth phase in Fox Creek," said CEO Pat Carlson.

"We're on track to deliver strong upstream growth while hitting key milestones in our build out of low-carbon and zero-carbon power projects -- a portfolio approach that's the foundation of our energy transition strategy."

YTD 2022 Highlights

Upstream

Sales volumes averaged 13,253 boe/d in Q1, exceeding production guidance of 12,000-13,000 boe/d, due to strong performance from base operations and bringing new wells onstream ahead of schedule.

Recent weekly production averaging 16,500 boe/d as new wells came on-line.

Record quarterly adjusted funds flow from operations 1 of $37.0 million .

of . Operating netbacks 1 up $4.91 /boe from Q4/21 to $46.11 /boe in Q1/22.

up /boe from Q4/21 to /boe in Q1/22. Two Simonette wells drilled in Q4/21 completed and brought on-stream.

Two additional Simonette wells drilled on time and on budget in Q1 are in the final stages of completion and expected to be onstream ahead of plan in the coming weeks.

Started drilling a new Simonette four-well pad with targeted completion mid-year.

Two Placid wells completed on time and on budget; initial flow back underway.

Capital spending totaled $54.2 million , predominately on development at Fox Creek .

, predominately on development at . Net commodity sales from purchases 2 of natural gas in Q1 of $0.6 million .

of natural gas in Q1 of . Completed non-core land sales for aggregate proceeds of $4.1 million in March and April.



Green Energy

Received Alberta Environment and Parks (AEP) referral letter for the 400 MW Homestead Solar Energy Project (Solar 1) concluding the project is low risk to wildlife and wildlife habitat.

Submitted an AEP industrial application and Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC) power plant and substation application on March 31 and April 5 respectively, for the 101 MW Opal Power Plant Project (Firm Renewable 1).

and respectively, for the 101 MW Opal Power Plant Project (Firm Renewable 1). Submitted an AUC power plant and substation application for Project Homestead on April 27 .

Financial Capacity

Available credit facility capacity 2 at March 31, 2022 was $237.7 million .

at was . Filed a short-form base shelf prospectus to provide financing flexibility and additional options for quicker access to public equity and/or debt markets up to $500 million .

. Net debt to annualized adjusted funds flow from operations 2 remained well within the Company's target range of 1.0x at 0.66x during the quarter.

remained well within the Company's target range of 1.0x at 0.66x during the quarter. Secured an additional $15 million of letter of credit facility capacity that is supported by a performance security guarantee from Export Development Canada.



Financial and operating results







Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 Production









Condensate (bbl/d)



3,475 3,092 77 Light oil (bbl/d)



876 844 344 Heavy oil (bbl/d)



13 13 33 NGLs (bbl/d)



1,561 1,572 92 Natural gas (Mcf/d)



43,970 41,410 1,169 Total (boe/d)



13,253 12,442 741 Oil and condensate % of production



33% 32% 61% NGL % of production



12% 13% 13% Natural gas % of production



55% 55% 26% Realized prices









Condensate ($/bbl)



115.77 99.21 77.96 Light oil ($/bbl))



115.85 92.29 65.23 Heavy oil ($/bbl)



85.83 81.60 48.28 NGLs ($/bbl)



66.03 65.61 24.41 Natural gas ($/Mcf)



6.35 6.64 3.19 Total ($/boe)



66.96 61.48 48.62 Royalty recovery (expense) ($/boe)



(6.74) (6.80) (3.19) Operating expenses ($/boe)



(9.56) (8.28) (8.80) Transportation expenses ($/boe)



(4.55) (5.20) (0.71) Operating netback 1 ($/boe)



46.11 41.20 35.92 Net commodity sales from purchases ($/boe) 1



0.50 2.50 - Realized loss on risk management contracts ($/boe) 3



(11.09) (11.86) - Adjusted operating netback 1



35.52 31.84 35.92 Financial results ($000s, except per share amounts)









Commodity sales from production



79,866 70,267 3,242 Net commodity sales from purchases (loss) 1



596 2,854 - Cash flow from (used in) operating activities



25,332 25,518 (3,579) Adjusted funds flow from (used in) operations 1



37,002 30,763 (3,313) Per share basic 2



0.84 0.71 (0.17) Per share diluted 2



0.84 0.71 (0.17) Net debt to annualized adjusted funds flow from operations 1



0.66 0.74 2.28 Free funds flow (deficiency) from operations 1



(17,210) (1,195) (3,631) Net income (loss)



(24,552) 44,306 (46,267) Per share basic 2



(0.56) 1.02 (2.43) Per share diluted 2



(0.56) 1.02 (2.43) Capital expenditures prior to acquisitions/(dispositions)



54,212 31,958 318 Acquisitions (dispositions)



(238) - 7,500 Total capital expenditures



53,974 31,958 7,818 Balance sheet ($000s, except share amounts)









Total assets



662,245 614,337 140,216 Long-term liabilities



145,549 124,587 3,173 Net debt (surplus) 1



73,521 51,512 (9,698) Adjusted working capital deficit (surplus) 1



21,466 18,644 (54,400) Weighted average shares outstanding 2









Basic and diluted



43,815,340 43,622,942 19,006,112 Shares outstanding end of period



44,042,515 43,674,583 19,696,633

1 – Non-GAAP measure that does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. Please refer to the Company's MD&A as at and for the three months ended March 31, 2022 under the section "Non-GAAP Measures" available on Kiwetinohk's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com 2 – Per share amounts are based on weighted average basic and diluted shares, respectively. 3 – Realized loss on risk management contracts includes settlement of hedges on physical production and natural gas purchases.

Guidance & sensitivities

As a result of strong year-to-date results, Kiwetinohk is increasing 2022 annual production guidance by 500 boe/d at the high end of previous guidance. Kiwetinohk's Green Energy business also updated its 2022 capital plan to $15 million to $20 million (from a prior range of $10 million to $20 million), as the Company continues to advance efforts on acquiring early-stage development projects to expand its Green Energy portfolio. The spending will help advance Kiwetinohk's suite of low-carbon and zero-carbon power projects through planning, regulatory approvals, engineering and design, and financing.

The following table sets forth Kiwetinohk's revised and previous adjusted funds flow from operations, net debt to adjusted funds flow from operations, capital expenditures and production guidance for 2022:

Operational & financial guidance



Revised

Original





May 2022

March 2022 Production (2022 average) 1 Mboe/d

13.5 - 15.5

13.0 - 15.0 Oil & liquids Mbbl/d

6.75 - 7.75

6.50 - 7.50 Natural gas MMcf/d

40.5 - 46.5

39.0 - 45.0 Production by market 2 %

100% Chicago %

80% - 85%

87% - 97% AECO %

15% - 20%

3% - 13% Financial









Royalty rate (Crown) %

12% - 15% Operating costs 1 $/boe

$7.50 - $8.50 Transportation $/boe

$5.00 - $6.00 Corporate G&A expense 3 $MM

$15 - $18 Cash Taxes $MM

$0 Capital guidance $MM

215 - 240

210 - 240 Upstream $MM

200 - 220 Green Energy $MM

15 -20

10 - 20 Drilling - Fox Creek wells

11 Duvernay wells



Montney wells

1 Sensitivities









Adjusted Funds Flow from Operations 4, 5, 6







US$70/bbl WTI & US$3.75/MMBtu HH $MM

$165 - $175

$145 - $155 US$80/bbl WTI & US$4.25/MMBtu HH $MM

$180 - $190

$165 - $175 Net debt to Adjusted Funds Flow from Operations 4, 5, 6



US$70/bbl WTI & US$3.75/MMBtu HH X

0.7x

1.0x US$80/bbl WTI & US$4.25/MMBtu HH X

0.6x

0.7x

1 – Production and cash operating costs include a provision for scheduled Fox Creek plant turnarounds. 2 – AECO sales year-to-date were higher than forecast due to timing of the Bigstone Alliance meter reactivation. AECO/Chicago split of ~8-13% expected for rest of year. 3 – Includes all cash G&A expenses for all divisions of the Company – Corporate, Upstream, Green Energy (power & hydrogen) and Business Development. 4 – Non-GAAP measure that does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. Please refer to the Company's MD&A as at and for the three months ended March 31, 2022 under the section "Non-GAAP Measures" available on Kiwetinohk's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com 5 – Q1/22 actual prices with US$70/Bbl WTI flat; US$3.75/MMBtu HH flat; US$0.79/CAD flat thereafter for remainder of 2022 and full year 2023. 6 – Q1/22 actual prices with US$80/Bbl WTI flat; US$4.25/MMBtu HH flat; US$0.81/CAD flat thereafter for remainder of 2022 and full year 2023.

Upstream operational update

Strong performance from existing assets and the acceleration of two wells at Placid delivered Q1 production averaging 13,253 boe/d, above the 12,000-13,000 boe/d target. Recent weekly production averaged 16,500 boe/d as new wells came on-line, prior to two upcoming completions.

Significant activity is underway at Simonette (Duvernay) where the majority of the 2022 development program is focused. Two wells drilled in late 2021 to total depths of more than 8,000 meters are both on production. Next week, two additional wells that were recently completed will also contribute at Simonette. This is helping to fill spare capacity at the Simonette plants, contributing to go-forward improvement in operating costs. Four additional wells on a single pad are currently being drilled and are progressing on schedule. Drilling should be completed before the end of June, with completions to follow shortly thereafter.

At Placid (Montney), the two wells drilled in late 2021 were completed in the first quarter of this year on budget. These wells were brought on-stream at the end of the quarter, ahead of schedule.

Overall, strong base production, coupled with the early on-stream dates for some of the wells has supported the decision to increase our annual production guidance. In the current commodity price environment, encouraged by strong performance on the program to date, management continues to look for further opportunities to accelerate production growth.

Since the beginning of the program, learnings have been incorporated and rig and crew performance continue to improve, resulting in acceleration of well spud to onstream production and improved cost performance. This has offset some of the inflationary pressure that we are seeing in the oil field service industry as we continue to actively plan and manage our drilling and completion program.

Green Energy development update

Kiwetinohk continues to make significant progress in the development and permitting of its 1,800 MW solar and gas-fired power portfolio. The Company submitted an AUC power plant and substation application for the 400 MW Homestead Solar Energy Project on April 27 following stakeholder consultation and an AEP referral letter concluding the project is low risk to wildlife and wildlife habitat.

Kiwetinohk submitted an AEP industrial application and AUC power plant and substation application on March 31 and April 5 respectively, for the 101 MW Opal Firm Renewable Project.

Kiwetinohk continues to progress development of its NGCC 1 and NGCC 2 projects with pre-FEED analysis, Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) evaluation and preliminary environmental scoping underway.

As part of the Company's evaluation of financing alternatives for its power portfolio, Kiwetinohk has advanced discussions with several potential partners interested in acquiring project-level equity interests.

Existing project schedules remain unchanged with the 400 MW Homestead Solar Energy Project and the 101 MW Opal Firm Renewable Project both expected to reach FIDs by year end.

Early-stage Green Energy development, design factors and the status



Homestead

(Solar 1) Solar 2 Opal

(Firm

Renewable 1) NGCC 1 NGCC 2 Nameplate/Net to Grid Capacity 400 MW 300 MW 101 MW 97 MW 500 MW 460 MW 500MW 460 MW AESO Stage 2 1 2 2 2 Site Control Options secured Options secured Land acquisition in progress Options secured Land acquisition in progress Public Consultation Completed Planning underway Completed Planning underway Planning underway Regulatory / Environmental AEP referral letter received; AUC power plant application submitted in April 2022 AEP referral letter received AEP industrial application and AUC power plant application submitted in March/April 2022 Environmental work underway Environmental work underway Engineering Pre-FEED complete; FEED near completion BD complete FEED complete BD complete; Pre-FEED underway BD complete; Pre-FEED underway Targeted FID Q3 2022 Q2 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2024 Q4 2023 Targeted COD 4 Q4 2024 Q2 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2027 Q4 2026 Total installed capital cost ($ million) 1, 2, 3 $655 (Class 3) $492 (Class 3) $156 (Class 3) $875 (Class 4) $875 (Class 4)

1 – Total installed cost estimates are classified in a manner consistent with American Association of Cost Engineering (AACE) standards. 2 – Total installed cost numbers exclude carbon capture and sequestration. CCUS costs are estimated to be an incremental 60 to 80% of the total installed cost based on an engineering study by Gas Liquids Engineering (GLE). 3 – None of the Company's planned power generation projects have a final design, performance projection or cost estimate, or full regulatory approval or internal or external funding. There is no assurance that the power generation projects will proceed as described or at all. 4 – If a Final Investment Decision (FID) decision is reached the Company will advance the project towards an estimated Commercial Operations Date (COD). 5 – The term "Firm Renewable" is a Kiwetinohk-originated term that describes efficient, flexible-output, fast-responding, gas-fired, internal reciprocating engine-drive power generation that address the need for stability that has been revealed as wind and solar renewable power grows to become a more significant proportion of a grid's power supply.

Sustainability update

Kiwetinohk continues to make significant progress advancing its energy transition strategy, achieving key growth project milestones in the low carbon natural gas and Green Energy business units, with focus on optimizing emissions performance via targeted upstream methane emission reductions, renewable energy and carbon management strategies such as CCUS.

The Company also continues stakeholder engagement and filed regulatory documents for the 400 MW Homestead Solar Energy Project, a key future source of internally generated carbon offset credits.

In Q1, Kiwetinohk advanced its ESG strategy, including assessment of its asset retirement obligations with focus on the inactive assets acquired in 2021 and planning for implementation of an active asset retirement financial planning methodology.

Kiwetinohk's active asset retirement financial planning methodology is designed to ensure proactive funding for assets across their lifecycle through active phase funding for future retirement, like a pension. This approach anticipates Alberta Energy Regulator requirements for increased asset retirement spending and demonstrates the Company's commitment to environmental performance and maintaining financial resiliency through leadership in end-of-life asset management.

