Kiwetinohk announces annual general and special meeting results

CALGARY, AB, May 21, 2025 /CNW/ - (TSX: KEC) Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (the "Company") held its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"). The following sets forth a brief description of each matter that was voted upon at the Meeting and the outcome of the vote. A detailed description of the business of the Meeting is contained in the Company's management information circular dated April 2, 2025.

The total number of common shares represented by shareholders at the Meeting and by proxy was 36,451,426, representing 83.24% of the Company's outstanding common shares.

1. Election of Directors:

The ten director nominees proposed by management were elected. The votes by ballot were as follows:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes For Votes Against % of Votes Against Kevin Brown 35,717,235 99.63 % 132,758 0.37 % Beth Reimer-Heck 35,724,735 99.65 % 125,258 0.35 % Judith Athaide 35,714,835 99.65 % 125,158 0.35 % Colin Bergman 35,727,335 99.66 % 122,658 0.34 % Patrick Carlson 35,698,434 99.58 % 151,559 0.42 % Leland Corbett 35,698,334 99.58 % 151,659 0.42 % Alicia Kilmer 35,724,835 99.65 % 125,158 0.35 % Kaush Rakhit 35,696,434 99.57 % 153,559 0.43 % Steven Sinclair 35,727,335 99.66 % 122,658 0.34 % John Whelen 35,727,235 99.66 % 122,758 0.34 %

2. Appointment of Auditors:

The appointment of Deloitte LLP to serve as the auditor of the Company for 2025 was approved. The votes by proxy were as follows:

Votes For % of Votes For Votes Withheld/Abstained % of Votes Withheld/Abstained 36,430,860 99.99 % 2,565 0.01 %

3. Approval of an Amendment to the Expiry Date of Certain Performance Warrants:

The ordinary resolution of shareholders (on a disinterested basis) approving an amendment to the expiry date of certain performance warrants, was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows, and excludes votes attached to shares held by any "insider" of the Company, as that term is defined in the TSX Company Manual, who is a holder of, or who otherwise has an economic interest in, performance warrants or is an eligible participant in the Company's previously adopted stock option plan, along with their associates:

Votes For % of Votes For Votes Against % of Votes Against Restricted 5,634,173 84.34 % 1,046,162 15.66 % 29,151,657

Kiwetinohk produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, oil and condensate and is a developer of renewable and natural gas power projects, and early stage carbon capture and storage opportunities, in Alberta.

Kiwetinohk's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol KEC. Additional details are available within the year-end documents available on Kiwetinohk's website at kiwetinohk.com and SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

