Kiwetinohk announces annual general and special meeting results

News provided by

Kiwetinohk Energy

May 21, 2025, 18:30 ET

CALGARY, AB, May 21, 2025 /CNW/ - (TSX: KEC) Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (the "Company") held its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting").  The following sets forth a brief description of each matter that was voted upon at the Meeting and the outcome of the vote. A detailed description of the business of the Meeting is contained in the Company's management information circular dated April 2, 2025.

The total number of common shares represented by shareholders at the Meeting and by proxy was 36,451,426, representing 83.24% of the Company's outstanding common shares.

1.    Election of Directors:

The ten director nominees proposed by management were elected. The votes by ballot were as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% of Votes For

Votes Against

% of Votes Against

Kevin Brown

35,717,235

99.63 %

132,758

0.37 %

Beth Reimer-Heck

35,724,735

99.65 %

125,258

0.35 %

Judith Athaide

35,714,835

99.65 %

125,158

0.35 %

Colin Bergman

35,727,335

99.66 %

122,658

0.34 %

Patrick Carlson

35,698,434

99.58 %

151,559

0.42 %

Leland Corbett

35,698,334

99.58 %

151,659

0.42 %

Alicia Kilmer

35,724,835

99.65 %

125,158

0.35 %

Kaush Rakhit

35,696,434

99.57 %

153,559

0.43 %

Steven Sinclair

35,727,335

99.66 %

122,658

0.34 %

John Whelen

35,727,235

99.66 %

122,758

0.34 %

2.    Appointment of Auditors: 

The appointment of Deloitte LLP to serve as the auditor of the Company for 2025 was approved. The votes by proxy were as follows:

Votes For

% of Votes For

Votes Withheld/Abstained

% of Votes Withheld/Abstained

36,430,860

99.99 %

2,565

0.01 %

3.    Approval of an Amendment to the Expiry Date of Certain Performance Warrants:

The ordinary resolution of shareholders (on a disinterested basis) approving an amendment to the expiry date of certain performance warrants, was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows, and excludes votes attached to shares held by any "insider" of the Company, as that term is defined in the TSX Company Manual, who is a holder of, or who otherwise has an economic interest in, performance warrants or is an eligible participant in the Company's previously adopted stock option plan, along with their associates:

Votes For

% of Votes For

Votes Against

% of Votes Against

Restricted

5,634,173

84.34 %

1,046,162

15.66 %

29,151,657

About Kiwetinohk

Kiwetinohk produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, oil and condensate and is a developer of renewable and natural gas power projects, and early stage carbon capture and storage opportunities, in Alberta.

Kiwetinohk's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol KEC. Additional details are available within the year-end documents available on Kiwetinohk's website at kiwetinohk.com and SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

For more information on Kiwetinohk, please contact:

Investor Relations
Investor Relations email: [email protected]
Investor Relations phone: (587) 392-4395

Pat Carlson, Chief Executive Officer
Jakub Brogowski, Chief Financial Officer

SOURCE Kiwetinohk Energy

Organization Profile

Kiwetinohk Energy