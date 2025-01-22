Kiwetinohk announces appointment of new director and management update

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSX: KEC) ("Kiwetinohk" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Alicia Kilmer to the Company's Board of Directors, effective January 22, 2025.

New director announcement

Ms. Kilmer was recently appointed Vice-President, Strategic Planning & Development at Tundra Oil & Gas and is the owner of AMK Strategy Consulting, where she collaborates with executive teams to enhance decision-making and establish high-performing strategic planning and business development teams. Previously, Ms. Kilmer served as Manager of Strategic Planning and New Ventures at ARC Resources Ltd.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and executive management team, we are excited to welcome Alicia to our Board. We look forward to her expertise and guidance as Kiwetinohk executes our 2025 budget objectives that target optimizing multi-year growth, unlocking free funds flow potential and enhancing operational flexibility," said Pat Carlson, Chief Executive Officer.

Management team update

It is with profound sadness that Kiwetinohk announces the sudden passing of Tim Alberts, Vice-President, Production. Tim was a valued leader, a dedicated colleague, and an integral part of our company's growth and success. He will be greatly missed. In the near term, Tim's responsibilities will be assumed by Mike Backus, Chief Operating Officer, Upstream, to ensure continuity in our operations.

Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with Tim's family and loved ones during this difficult time.

About Kiwetinohk

Kiwetinohk produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, oil and condensate and is a developer of renewable and natural gas power projects, and early stage carbon capture and storage opportunities, in Alberta.

Kiwetinohk's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol KEC. Additional details are available within the year-end documents available on Kiwetinohk's website at kiwetinohk.com and SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

For more information on Kiwetinohk, please contact:

Investor Relations

IR email: [email protected]

IR phone: (587) 392-4395

Pat Carlson, CEO

Jakub Brogowski, CFO

SOURCE Kiwetinohk Energy