Kiwetinohk reports second quarter 2025 results, demonstrating continued operational strength and free funds flow generation, leading to positive revisions to annual guidance

CALGARY, AB, July 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. ("Kiwetinohk" or, the "Company") (TSX: KEC) today reported its second quarter 2025 results and updated annual guidance. As companion documents to this news release, please review Kiwetinohk's management discussion and analysis (MD&A) and condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the second quarter of 2025 (available on kiwetinohk.com or www.sedarplus.ca ) for additional details.

Second quarter 2025 highlights include:

Record production of 33,217 boe/d ; low end of annual guidance raised by 1,000 boe/d .

; low end of annual guidance raised by . Operating costs of $6.02 /boe ; annual guidance lowered by $0.50 /boe .

; annual guidance lowered by . Transportation expenses of $5.73 /boe ; annual guidance lowered by $0.25 /boe .

; annual guidance lowered by . Upstream capital of $51.1 million ; high end of annual guidance reduced by $10 million .

; high end of annual guidance . Chicago gas sales priced at 164% premium to AECO for the six month period ending June 30, 2025 ; 23% toll reduction on Alliance effective Nov 1, 2025 .

gas sales priced at to AECO for the six month period ending ; on Alliance effective . Continued Montney outperformance confirms turbidite deposit overlying Simonette Duvernay with 69 high return locations mapped.

confirms turbidite deposit overlying with mapped. New pacesetting drill and completion costs executed in Tony Creek Duvernay and Placid Montney.

executed in and Placid Montney. Adjusted funds flow from operations of $88.4 million , targeting a full-year 2025 range of $380 - $405 million at current strip pricing.

, targeting a full-year 2025 range of at current strip pricing. Free free funds flow from operations of $37.2 million , targeting a full-year 2025 range of $80 - $110 million at current strip pricing.

, targeting a full-year 2025 range of at current strip pricing. Restarted NCIB program.

"It has been a very strong first half of the year with the business performance at or ahead of budget on almost all fronts. Our Duvernay and Montney platform is delivering exciting results with strong production, lowering operating and capital costs, peer leading product realizations with critical contracted access to key markets and significant free funds flow generation. These results have supported our decision to begin buying Kiwetinohk shares as our debt reduction is ahead of schedule. We look forward to a more fulsome return of capital framework in the coming quarters," said Pat Carlson, Chief Executive Officer.

Kiwetinohk's previously announced launch of a formal business strategy review to evaluate a range of potential value enhancing opportunities with a focus on its upstream assets and an orderly exit from its power business continues with no developments to report at this time.

Financial and operating results



For the three months ended

June 30, For the six months ended June 30,

2025 2024 2025 2024 Production







Oil & condensate (bbl/d) 10,462 7,598 10,546 8,025 NGLs (bbl/d) 4,477 3,817 4,458 3,922 Natural gas (Mcf/d) 109,667 89,259 107,472 89,859 Total (boe/d) 33,217 26,292 32,916 26,924 Oil and condensate % of production 32 % 29 % 32 % 30 % NGL % of production 13 % 15 % 14 % 15 % Natural gas % of production 55 % 56 % 54 % 55 % Realized prices







Oil & condensate ($/bbl) 84.98 102.71 90.95 97.25 NGLs ($/bbl) 36.60 42.21 42.62 44.49 Natural gas ($/Mcf) 4.27 2.39 5.08 3.11 Total ($/boe) 45.79 43.91 51.50 45.86 Royalty expense ($/boe) (2.10) (3.96) (2.81) (3.78) Operating expenses ($/boe) (6.02) (6.17) (5.61) (6.61) Transportation expenses ($/boe) (5.73) (5.97) (5.44) (5.27) Operating netback ($/boe) 1 31.94 27.81 37.64 30.20 Realized gain (loss) on risk management ($/boe) 2 0.59 0.70 (0.44) 0.76 Realized gain (loss) on risk management - purchases ($/boe) 2 (0.28) 0.79 (0.73) 0.61 Net commodity sales from purchases ($/boe) 1 0.67 0.03 1.40 0.12 Adjusted operating netback ($/boe) 1 32.92 29.33 37.87 31.69 Financial results ($000s, except per share amounts)







Commodity sales from production 138,419 105,049 306,811 224,711 Net commodity sales from purchases 1 2,033 87 8,360 597 Cash flow from operating activities 79,839 61,232 190,156 136,415 Adjusted funds flow from operations 1 88,378 60,637 204,260 135,661 Per share basic 2.02 1.39 4.66 3.11 Per share diluted 1.97 1.37 4.55 3.08 Net debt to trailing 12-month adjusted funds flow from operations 1 0.60 0.81 0.60 0.81 Free funds flow (deficiency) from operations (excluding acquisitions/dispositions) 1 37,150 (9,802) 66,656 (10,567) Net income (loss) 59,300 (26,538) 114,219 (15,446) Per share basic 1.35 (0.61) 2.61 (0.35) Per share diluted 1.32 (0.61) 2.55 (0.35) Capital expenditures prior to acquisitions (dispositions) 1 51,228 70,439 137,604 146,228 Net acquisitions (dispositions) — — (21,050) (21) Capital expenditures and net acquisitions (dispositions) 1 51,228 70,439 116,554 146,207

























June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Balance sheet ($000s, except share amounts)







Total assets



1,264,028 1,215,575 Long-term liabilities



353,325 388,452 Net debt 1



205,142 272,764 Adjusted working capital deficit 1



(2,089) (22,862) Weighted average shares outstanding







Basic



43,823,351 43,690,640 Diluted



44,868,490 44,571,772 Shares outstanding end of period



43,879,190 43,781,748

1 – Non-GAAP and other financial measures that do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. See Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures section herein. 2 – Realized gain (loss) on risk management contracts includes settlement of financial hedges on production and foreign exchange, with gain (loss) on contracts associated with purchases presented separately.

Second Quarter Performance and Operational Updates

Record quarterly production of 33,217 boe/d (55% natural gas and 45% condensate and NGLs) with three new Duvernay wells brought on stream. Kiwetinohk has increased the lower end of annual guidance to a range of 32.0 - 34.0 Mboe/d.

Average peak 30-day production rates from new wells are summarized below:

Pad On-stream # wells Natural gas +

associated

liquids (MMcf/d) Condensate (bbl/d) Average

production

per well (boe/d) %

Condensate 09-11 (Simonette) Dec/Jan1 3 Duvernay 7.5 1,600 2,850 56 % 14-29 (Simonette) Feb 2 Duvernay 6.8 1,100 2,230 49 % 14-29 (Simonette) Feb 1 Montney 7.3 700 1,920 36 % 09-33 (Simonette) May 3 Duvernay 2.1 970 1,320 73 %

_____________________________________ 1 Two wells were brought on-stream in December 2024, with the third well on the pad brought on-stream in January 2025.

Operating netback of $31.94 /boe drove strong adjusted funds flow from operations of $88.4 million and demonstrated the value of Kiwetinohk's high-liquid content production and access to historically higher priced Chicago natural gas markets. During the first quarter of 2025, Kiwetinohk's market access generated a significant premium to Alberta -based AECO benchmark pricing, realizing an average of $4.27 /Mcf on its natural gas production during the quarter.

drove strong adjusted funds flow from operations of $88.4 million and demonstrated the value of Kiwetinohk's high-liquid content production and access to historically higher priced natural gas markets. During the first quarter of 2025, Kiwetinohk's market access generated a significant premium to -based AECO benchmark pricing, realizing an average of /Mcf on its natural gas production during the quarter. Operating expenses of $6.02 /boe continue to outperform expectations, highlighting exceptional asset execution and the value gained from Kiwetinohk's owned and operated infrastructure. Kiwetinohk has reduced full-year operating cost guidance range to $6.25 - $6.75 /boe.

continue to outperform expectations, highlighting exceptional asset execution and the value gained from Kiwetinohk's owned and operated infrastructure. Kiwetinohk has reduced full-year operating cost guidance range to - /boe. Generated $37.2 million in free funds flow after capital expenditures (prior to acquisitions/dispositions) of $51 .2 million, bringing 2025 first-half free funds flow to a total of $66 .7 million.

after capital expenditures (prior to acquisitions/dispositions) of .2 million, bringing 2025 first-half free funds flow to a total of .7 million. Reduced net debt by $67.6 million from year end 2024 levels, exiting the second quarter of 2025 with a net debt to trailing 12-month adjusted funds flow from operations ratio of 0.60x.

year end 2024 levels, exiting the second quarter of 2025 with a of 0.60x. Production growth and reliability was driven by a number of factors: Continued success in the Simonette Montney delineation program , with the first turbidite well delivering flat production over its first 10 months. The second turbidite well, brought on-stream in the first quarter of 2025, has similar inflow characteristics and is expected to provide stable volumes through its first year of production. These well results, in combination with updated mapping, have validated a lower turbidite target in the region. Kiwetinohk has identified 69 locations in the turbidite and expects this new inventory to compete for capital against its existing development plans. In Placid, the third-party party K3 facility's planned turnaround was extended and has further constrained our base volumes into the third quarter of 2025. The 1-18 Placid Montney development pad was recently completed and included three development wells. The first two wells are expected to be on-stream by early September when the K3 turnaround is completed. The third well encountered a leak in a tool string component and will require remediation at a later date. This well remains as drilled and uncompleted at this time. Neither of these delays in Placid will have an impact on annualized production guidance due to strong performance across the remainder of the asset base and the development portfolio. Additional development, including the recent 9-33 Tony Creek Duvernay development pad , remains on-track for the year.

was driven by a number of factors: Lower drill and completion ("D&C") cost execution in Placid and Tony Creek . In Tony Creek , the 9-33 Duvernay pad's D&C cost averaged $13.7 million , approximately 12% lower than its 2024 activity on a length normalized basis. In Placid, the two fully completed Montney wells have a forecasted average D&C cost of $9.6 million , approximately 25% lower than the last area activity in 2023. These improved well costs support the company's decision to lower the upper end of its capital guidance range.

in Placid and . In , the 9-33 Duvernay pad's D&C cost averaged , approximately 12% lower than its 2024 activity on a length normalized basis. In Placid, the two fully completed Montney wells have a forecasted average D&C cost of , approximately 25% lower than the last area activity in 2023. These improved well costs support the company's decision to lower the upper end of its capital guidance range. Pembina Pipeline reaches settlement with shippers on Alliance Pipeline: Greater cost certainty resulting from the recently announced settlement reached with shippers on the Alliance Pipeline. To capture the maximum benefit, the Company anticipates extending its commitment for the Canadian portion of the pipeline effective November 1, 2025 , with the expectation of aligning the term already committed to on the U.S. portion of the pipeline, pending the review and approval of the settlement by the Canadian Energy Regulator. Settlement benefits on the Canadian portion of the pipeline include: toll reduction of $0.11 /mcf based on extending our contract to a 10-year term; one time refund for recoverable cost variance of approximately $8 million , based on internal estimates and Kiwetinohk's proportionate capacity. Payment anticipated around March 31, 2026 ; and, sharing of revenue from biddable transportation services (seasonal and interruptible) for volumes above long-term firm capacity of 1,325 MMcf/d. Combined with the previously announced reduction in the U.S. tolls, effective November 1, 2025 , the new Alliance toll will be $0.98 /mcf based an exchange rate of 0.73 USD /CAD, before any contribution from revenue sharing.



Guidance update

Following robust operational and financial results in the first half of 2025, Kiwetinohk has made the following positive revisions to its annual guidance:

The low-end of the annual production guidance range has been increased to account for a strong first half of the year and the confidence we have in our remaining development program.

to account for a strong first half of the year and the confidence we have in our remaining development program. The projected royalty rate has been decreased, in response to lower commodity prices than initially budgeted, particularly AECO natural gas prices. Kiwetinohk continues to benefit from higher Chicago pricing, while natural gas royalties are determined with reference to AECO.

in response to lower commodity prices than initially budgeted, particularly AECO natural gas prices. Kiwetinohk continues to benefit from higher pricing, while natural gas royalties are determined with reference to AECO. Projected operating expenses have been decreased , reflecting strong operational performance and continued asset reliability.

, reflecting strong operational performance and continued asset reliability. Projected transportation expenses have been decreased, supported by lower costs to transport Placid NGLs in the second quarter of 2025 and an expected reduction in Alliance tolls effective November 2025 .

supported by lower costs to transport Placid NGLs in the second quarter of 2025 and an expected reduction in Alliance tolls effective . The high-end of the annual upstream capital guidance range has been decreased, driven by efficient drilling and completion execution and improved cost certainty.

Updated guidance is summarized in the table below. These updates reflect actual year-to-date realized commodity pricing, Kiwetinohk's hedging program and estimated forward strip pricing.

2025 Financial & Operational Guidance

Current July 30, 2025 Previous May 6, 2025 8 Production (2025 average) Mboe/d 32.0 - 34.0 31.0 - 34.0 Oil & liquids % 45% - 49%

Natural gas 1 % 51% - 55%

Financial





Royalty rate % 5% - 7% 6% - 8% Operating costs $/boe $6.25 - $6.75 $6.75 - $7.25 Transportation $/boe $5.50 - $5.75 $5.75 - $6.00 Corporate G&A expense 2 $/boe $1.95 - $2.15

Cash taxes 3 $MM $—

Upstream Capital 4 $MM $290 - $305 $290 - $315 DCET 5 $MM $270 - $285 $270 - $290 Plant expansion, production maintenance and other $MM $20 $20 - $25







2025 Guidance Sensitivities

Current July 30, 2025 2025 Adjusted Funds Flow from Operations commodity pricing 4, 6

Strip (July 28) US$66/bbl WTI & US$3.36/MMBtu HH $MM $380 - $405 US$60/bbl WTI & US$3.50/MMBtu HH & $0.73 USD/CAD $MM $365 - $395 US$70/bbl WTI & US$4.50/MMBtu HH & $0.73 USD/CAD $MM $405 - $435 US$ WTI +/- $1.00/bbl 7 $MM +/- $2.0 US$ Chicago +/- $0.10/MMBtu 7 $MM +/- $2.1 CAD$ AECO 5A +/- $0.10/GJ 7 $MM +/- $0.1 Exchange Rate (USD/CAD) +/- $0.01 7 $MM +/- $1.8 2025 Net debt to Adjusted Funds Flow from Operations 4, 6

Strip (July 28) US$66/bbl WTI & US$3.36/MMBtu HH X 0.4x - 0.5x US$60/bbl WTI & US$3.50/MMBtu HH & $0.73 USD/CAD X 0.5x - 0.6x US$70/bbl WTI & US$4.50/MMBtu HH & $0.73 USD/CAD X 0.4x - 0.5x

1 – ~90% is expected to be sold into the Chicago market in 2025. 2 – Includes G&A expenses for all divisions of Kiwetinohk – corporate, upstream, power and business development. 3 – Kiwetinohk expects to pay immaterial cash taxes on its U.S. subsidiary annually. No Canadian taxes are anticipated in 2025. 4 – Non-GAAP and other financial measures that do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. Please refer to the section "Non-GAAP Measures" herein. 5 – Approximately 5% of DCET relates to technology initiatives aimed at reducing per well capital costs and optimizing well design for improved productivity. 6 – Previously disclosed sensitivities utilized pricing levels prevailing at the time and have been revised to reflect current market data. As the previously disclosed sensitivities are no longer based on current information, they have been withdrawn. 7 – Assumes US$65/bbl WTI, US$4.00/mmbtu HH, US$2.50/mmbtu HH - AECO basis diff, 0.725 USD/CAD. 8 – Previously presented financial and operational guidance is shown only for balances that have been revised.

While U.S. trade policy changes may affect economic conditions, their impact on Kiwetinohk remains uncertain. Kiwetinohk's natural gas exports to the United States are CUSMA-compliant and currently exempt from tariffs. Given ongoing uncertainty, no tariff impacts are included in revised guidance. If future tariffs affect operations, guidance will be updated.

A detailed breakdown of current full-year guidance can also be found in the MD&A for this quarter available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . The revised sensitivities incorporate updated information relevant to expectations for financial and operational results. This corporate guidance is based on commodity price assumptions and economic conditions and readers are cautioned that guidance estimates may fluctuate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Kiwetinohk will update guidance if and as required throughout the year.

Kiwetinohk plans to release its results for the third quarter of 2025 after the close of trading on the TSX on November 5, 2025.

About Kiwetinohk

Kiwetinohk produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, oil and condensate from profitable early to mid-life liquids-rich natural gas properties focused in the Montney and Duvernay formations in Alberta, Canada.

Kiwetinohk's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol KEC. Additional details are available within the year-end documents available on Kiwetinohk's website at kiwetinohk.com and SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

