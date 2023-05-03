Kiwetinohk announces annual general meeting results

CALGARY, AB, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSX: KEC) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 3, 2023. The total number of common shares represented by shareholders at the meeting and by proxy was 37,431,279, representing 84.58% of the Company's outstanding common shares. Nancy Lever retired from the board of directors of Kiwetinohk and so did not stand for re-election. Management and the board thanks Nancy for all of her hard work, contributions and guidance as a director of Kiwetinohk.

At the meeting, shareholders considered the following resolutions:

1. Election of Directors: The nine director nominees were elected. The votes by ballot were received as follows:

Nominee Votes For (#) Percent (%) Against (#) Percent (%) Kevin Brown 37,093,293 99.11 % 333,099 0.89 % Beth Reimer-Heck 37,418,492 99.98 % 7,900 0.02 % Judith Athaide 37,425,492 100.00 % 900 — % Colin Bergman 37,417,492 99.98 % 8,900 0.02 % Patrick Carlson 37,151,476 99.27 % 274,916 0.73 % Leland Corbett 37,069,276 99.05 % 357,116 0.95 % Kaush Rakhit 37,077,276 99.07 % 349,116 0.93 % Steven Sinclair 37,343,492 99.78 % 82,900 0.22 % John Whelen 37,351,292 99.80 % 75,100 0.20 %











2. Appointment of Auditors: The appointment of Deloitte LLP as Kiwetinohk's auditor for 2023 was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:

Votes For (#) Percent (%) Withheld (#) Percent (%) 36,919,177 100.00 % 100 — %

About Kiwetinohk

We, at Kiwetinohk, are passionate about addressing climate change and the future of energy. Kiwetinohk's mission is to build a profitable energy transition business providing clean, reliable, dispatchable, affordable energy. Kiwetinohk develops and produces natural gas and related products and is in the process of developing renewable power, natural gas-fired power, carbon capture and hydrogen clean energy projects. We view climate change with a sense of urgency, and we want to make a difference. Kiwetinohk's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol KEC.

Additional details are available within the year-end documents available on Kiwetinohk's website at www.kiwetinohk.com and SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For more information on Kiwetinohk, please contact:

Jakub Brogowski, Chief Financial Officer

IR email: [email protected]

IR phone: (587) 392-4395

Pat Carlson, CEO

Jakub Brogowski, CFO

