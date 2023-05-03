Kiwetinohk announces annual general meeting results

May 03, 2023, 18:05 ET
CALGARY, AB, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSX: KEC) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 3, 2023. The total number of common shares represented by shareholders at the meeting and by proxy was 37,431,279, representing 84.58% of the Company's outstanding common shares. Nancy Lever retired from the board of directors of Kiwetinohk and so did not stand for re-election. Management and the board thanks Nancy for all of her hard work, contributions and guidance as a director of Kiwetinohk.
At the meeting, shareholders considered the following resolutions:
1. Election of Directors: The nine director nominees were elected. The votes by ballot were received as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For (#)
|
Percent (%)
|
Against (#)
|
Percent (%)
|
Kevin Brown
|
37,093,293
|
99.11 %
|
333,099
|
0.89 %
|
Beth Reimer-Heck
|
37,418,492
|
99.98 %
|
7,900
|
0.02 %
|
Judith Athaide
|
37,425,492
|
100.00 %
|
900
|
— %
|
Colin Bergman
|
37,417,492
|
99.98 %
|
8,900
|
0.02 %
|
Patrick Carlson
|
37,151,476
|
99.27 %
|
274,916
|
0.73 %
|
Leland Corbett
|
37,069,276
|
99.05 %
|
357,116
|
0.95 %
|
Kaush Rakhit
|
37,077,276
|
99.07 %
|
349,116
|
0.93 %
|
Steven Sinclair
|
37,343,492
|
99.78 %
|
82,900
|
0.22 %
|
John Whelen
|
37,351,292
|
99.80 %
|
75,100
|
0.20 %
2. Appointment of Auditors: The appointment of Deloitte LLP as Kiwetinohk's auditor for 2023 was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:
|
Votes For (#)
|
Percent (%)
|
Withheld (#)
|
Percent (%)
|
36,919,177
|
100.00 %
|
100
|
— %
We, at Kiwetinohk, are passionate about addressing climate change and the future of energy. Kiwetinohk's mission is to build a profitable energy transition business providing clean, reliable, dispatchable, affordable energy. Kiwetinohk develops and produces natural gas and related products and is in the process of developing renewable power, natural gas-fired power, carbon capture and hydrogen clean energy projects. We view climate change with a sense of urgency, and we want to make a difference. Kiwetinohk's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol KEC.
Additional details are available within the year-end documents available on Kiwetinohk's website at www.kiwetinohk.com and SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
For more information on Kiwetinohk, please contact:
Jakub Brogowski, Chief Financial Officer
IR email: [email protected]
IR phone: (587) 392-4395
SOURCE Kiwetinohk Energy
