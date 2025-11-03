Kitsumkalum First Nation votes yes to a new era of self-government by approving the treaty and constitution

Xʷməθkʷəy̓ əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səl̓ilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - The BC Treaty Commission celebrates and congratulates Kitsumkalum First Nation (Kitsumkalum) on the successful community ratification of the Kitsumkalum Treaty: A Living Agreement (Kitsumkalum Treaty) and the Kitsumkalum Constitution.

On November 1, Kitsumkalum members, community and representatives from the governments of British Columbia and Canada, and the Treaty Commission gathered at the community hall for the ratification event and the vote results. The preliminary results shared by the Chief Electoral Officer indicate that there was over 89 per cent voter participation, with approximately 90.7 per cent voting in favour of the treaty and approximately 89.7 per cent voting in favour of the constitution.

"It has been a tremendous year of treaty-making, and this is significant for Kitsumkalum, British Columbia and Canada," said Chief Commissioner Celeste Haldane. The people have spoken with their over 90 per cent approval sending a strong message of unity to government to ratify the treaty and advance Kitsumkalum's vision of self-governance and shared prosperity for all future generations."

Kitsumkalum is the third successful community ratification treaty vote, with high voter turnout and overwhelming approval beyond the double majority threshold. The Kitsumkalum Treaty recognizes and protects Kitsumkalum rights and title over thousands of hectares of land, legal jurisdiction, including administration of justice and enforcement of Kitsumkalum laws, co-management of resources, and provides funding to support self-government and more.

Modern treaties provide legal certainty over lands and resources for all parties and establish a new nation-to-nation, government-to-government relationship based on mutual respect and reconciliation. Treaties are living agreements capable of evolving over time to accommodate future advancements and needs of treaty partners.

The Treaty Commission looks forward to supporting the upcoming provincial and federal ratifications.

Quick Facts:

Kitsumkalum entered the BC treaty negotiations process in 1993 as a member of the Tsimshian Tribal Council (now Tsimshian First Nations) and has approximately 885 members. Tsimshian traditional territory spans the northwest coast, including the Prince Rupert and Terrace areas.

In 2015, Kitsumkalum, BC and Canada signed the Kitsumkalum Agreement-in-Principle, setting out the basis for completing treaty negotiations.

On June 25, 2024, Kitsumkalum, BC and Canada marked the conclusion of substantive treaty negotiations with Chief Negotiators initialling the Kitsumkalum Treaty.

On March 8, 2025, K'ómoks First Nation members voted over 83 per cent in favour of their the K'ómoks First Nation Treaty: A Living Agreement .

. On April 11, 2025, Kitselas First Nation members voted over 85 per cent in favour of the Kitselas Treaty: A Living Agreement treaty.

treaty. There are eight self-governing Modern Treaty Nations in BC: Nisg̱a'a Nation, Tsawwassen First Nation, Huu-ay-aht First Nations, Ka:'yu:'k't'h'/Che:k'tles7et'h' First Nations, Toquaht Nation, Uchucklesaht Tribe, Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ (Ucluelet) First Nation, and Tla'amin Nation.

