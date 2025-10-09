2025 Annual Report: celebrating modern treaty milestones and recent recognition achievements

Xʷməθkʷəy̓ əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səl ̓ ilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - The BC Treaty Commission celebrates the transformative mandates leading to modern treaties and reconciliation in its Annual Report.

2025 marked 50 years of modern treaties in Canada, 25 years since the first one in BC, and two First Nation ratifications of the newest treaties in the Province. These momentous milestones demonstrate that modern treaties continue to be the most comprehensive form of reconciliation between First Nations and the Crowns, and deliver lasting socio-economic benefits for all Canadians.

"Since the first modern treaties in Canada, there has been incredible transformations in First Nations and in regional economic development, infrastructure, housing, education, and much more," said Chief Commissioner Celeste Haldane. "Now, more than ever, we need to solidify nation-to-nation, government-to-government partnerships through treaties and agreements with First Nations to unlock economic potential and create legal certainty for investments and shared national prosperity." Showcasing these benefits is the Deloitte updated report: Financial Benefits of Modern Treaties in British Columbia.

The made-in-BC negotiations framework has continued to evolve, to be flexible, and support different self-determined pathways of reconciliation through the negotiations of treaties, agreements, and constructive arrangements. History was made this year with the BC Supreme Court declaration of Haida Nation Aboriginal Title over its entire terrestrial territory. The declaration builds on previous agreements codeveloped by the Haida Nation, Canada, and British Columbia to reconcile and recognize title and rights and lay the foundation for their shared model of respectful reconciliation.

The K'ómoks First Nation Treaty: "A Living Agreement" (K'ómoks Treaty), the Kitselas Treaty: A Living Agreement (Kitselas Treaty), as well as the Kitsumkalum Treaty: A Living Agreement (Kitsumkalum Treaty), operationalize the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and lock in all the innovative measures of the Recognition and Reconciliation of Rights Policy for Treaty Negotiations in British Columbia. These treaties and innovations include the continuation of s.87 tax exemptions, recognition of inherent and Aboriginal rights and title, and mechanisms to ensure these are living agreements and evolve over time to meet the needs of the treaty partners.

This year, the K'ómoks and Kitselas treaties were overwhelming supported by their respective members, both approved with over 80 per cent voting 'Yes'. The Kitsumkalum Treaty vote will be on November 1. The Treaty Commission commend all the leadership of the Parties, the negotiations teams, and the community engagement teams for their tireless efforts resulting in these incredible milestones. Next steps after First Nation ratification are both the provincial and federal ratifications. "As elected provincial and federal officials prepare for their respective ratifications, it is critical to understand that these treaties, and the transformative policies and mandates supporting them, have been the result of over a decade of collaborative work by all the Parties. Now is the time for political good will to move these treaties to effective date, and set a new bar for reconciliation," says Chief Commissioner Haldane.

Quick Facts:

On April 11, 2025, the Kitselas First Nation ratified the Kitselas Treaty with over 85% voting 'Yes' to Treaty. The Kitselas Constitution was approved with over 80% voting 'Yes'.

On March 8, 2025, the K'ómoks First Nation ratified the K'ómoks Treaty with over 81% voting 'Yes' to Treaty. The K'ómoks constitution was also approved with over 83% voting 'Yes'.

There are 37 self-determining First Nations, representing 61 current or former Indian Act bands that are in active or completed negotiations of treaties, agreements and other constructive arrangements.

Nation, Tsawwassen First Nation, Huu-ay-aht First Nations, Ka:'yu:'k't'h'/Che:k'tles7et'h' First Nations, Toquaht Nation, Uchucklesaht Tribe, Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ (Ucluelet) First Nation, and Tla'amin Nation. British Columbia Treaty Commission 2025 Annual Report is available at: https://bctreaty.ca/resources/annual-reports/

The Treaty Commission is the independent body responsible for overseeing treaty and tripartite reconciliation negotiations among the governments of Canada, British Columbia and First Nations in BC. The mandate of the Commission includes: facilitation, funding, and public information and education.

