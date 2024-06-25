Kitsumkalum First Nation, Canada and British Columbia advance reconciliation and self-governance through the initialling of a draft Treaty

VANCOUVER, BC, Xʷməθkʷəyəm (Musqueam), Sḵwxwú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh), June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - The BC Treaty Commission congratulates Kitsumkalum First Nation, and the governments of Canada and British Columbia on the initialling of the Kitsumkalum Treaty: A Living Agreement.

"It is an honour to be here today to witness and celebrate this milestone with the Kitsumkalum community, all the Parties, and governments," says Chief Commissioner Celeste Haldane.

To mark the significance of this milestone, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, and the Honourable Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, along with representatives from the BC Treaty Commission, President Eva Clayton and other leaders from the Nisga'a Nation, local MP Taylor Bachrach and MLA Ellis Ross, and other business and local leaders gathered to witness the initialling of the Kitsumkalum Treaty. The Treaty was initialled by the Chief Negotiators from each of the three Parties, including Kitsumkalum Deputy Chief Troy Sam, and represents a commitment to advance reconciliation and Kitsumkalum self-determination and self-government. Kitsumkalum Chief Councillor Don Roberts was unable to attend the event due to illness, but an additional ceremony was held at his home to enable him to initial the Treaty.

The Kitsumkalum Treaty is the second to be initialled (following the Kitselas Treaty, which was initialled yesterday) after the creation of the Recognition and Reconciliation of Rights Policy for Treaty Negotiations in British Columbia and other major changes, such as the provincial Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act and the federal United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act. This achievement reinforces the effectiveness of the BC negotiations framework in facilitating transformative change through treaties, agreements, and other constructive arrangements.

There are eight Modern Treaties currently being implemented in British Columbia. Modern Treaties are living agreements – not full and final. All Modern Treaty Nations in BC have been able to include new benefits and innovations from new policies and legislation, such as recent changes to the policy previously requiring the phase out of section 87 of the Indian Act tax exemptions.

The Kitsumkalum Treaty will also be a living Treaty and benefit from other future innovations in reconciliation. Kitsumkalum First Nation will vote on its Treaty later in 2025. If a majority of Kitsumkalum members vote in favour of the Treaty, it will then be sent to the provincial and federal legislatures for ratification. Once ratified by the two governments, there will be a transition period after which the Treaty will go into effect and begin implementation.

Quick Facts:

For further details, read the Tripartite news release discussing the initialling of the Treaty and how the Parties will move forward following today's events.

In 2015, Kitsumkalum First Nation, the Government of British Columbia and the Government of Canada signed the Kitsumkalum Agreement-in-Principle, providing a basis for the Treaty.

and the Government of signed the Kitsumkalum Agreement-in-Principle, providing a basis for the Treaty. Kitsumkalum First Nation initially entered negotiations in 1993 as a member of the Tsimshian Tribal Council (now Tsimshian First Nations).

Kitsumkalum First Nation has approximately 850 members.

There are eight self-governing Modern Treaty Nations in BC: Nisga'a Nation, Tsawwassen First Nation, Huu-ay-aht First Nations, Ka:'yu:'k't'h'/Che:k'tles7et'h' First Nations, Toquaht Nation, Uchucklesaht Tribe, Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ ( Ucluelet ) First Nation, and Tla'amin Nation.

