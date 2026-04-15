Kitselas Treaty legislation introduced in the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia

Xʷməθkʷəy̓ əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səl ̓ilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) VANCOUVER, BC, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ - The BC Treaty Commission celebrates the introduction of the Kitselas Treaty: A Living Agreement (Kitselas Treaty) in the Legislative Assembly.

Today, Kitselas leadership, community members, invited guests, members of the Legislative Assembly, and the Treaty Commission gathered in the legislature to witness the introduction of the Kitselas Treaty Act. After cultural dancing and singing, Minister Chandra Herbert introduced the Kitselas Treaty Act in the Legislative Assembly, marking the beginning of the provincial ratification process.

This important step follows the successful community ratification of the Kitselas Treaty and constitution votes on April 10, 2025. K'ómoks First Nation and Kitsumkalum First Nation also saw the successful ratification of their respective constitutions and treaties in 2025. Citizens of all three aforementioned Nations voted overwhelmingly in support of their treaty and constitution.

Following provincial ratification, the Kitselas Treaty must receive Royal Assent by the Federal Government. Upon completing the respective ratification processes, the Parties will begin preparations for implementation and Effective Date.

"Today marks a momentous milestone for Kitselas First Nation and the province of British Columbia. After over 30 years of negotiations, the Kitselas Treaty Act is introduced into the BC legislature. The Kitselas Treaty includes several new innovations in reconciliation with Indigenous Nations that are unparalleled anywhere" said Director of Process Mark Smith.

"The Treaty demonstrates that rigorous negotiations through the BC treaty process can overcome the most challenging issues and provide certainty for all. It recognizes and protects Kitselas title lands and rights throughout its territory. It entrenches Kitselas self-government and self-determination into the constitutional fabric of the country, providing prosperity for Kitselas members, as well as the surrounding communities and all of Canada. I would also like to acknowledge the incredible dedication, and tireless efforts that so many Kitselas members put into seeing the development, and ultimately, ratification of this treaty, in particular, Smoo'yget Satsan, the late Mel Bevan, who served as Chief Negotiator as well as elected Chief for many years for the Kitselas Nation before his passing in October 2023."

The Kitselas Treaty is the second agreement this week to reach this milestone. On April 14, 2026, the K'ómoks Treaty Act was also announced in the Legislative Assembly. The Treaty Commission also anticipates that the Kitsumkalum Treaty will also reach this milestone in the near future.

Modern Treaties provide legal certainty over lands and resources for all Parties and establish a new nation-to-nation, government-to-government relationship based on mutual respect and lasting reconciliation. Treaties are living agreements capable of evolving over time to accommodate future advancements and needs of treaty partners.

The Treaty Commission looks forward to continuing to support the provincial ratification processes and witnessing the Kitselas Treaty receiving Royal Assent.

Quick Facts:

Tripartite News Release

Kitselas First Nation entered the BC treaty negotiations process in 1993 as a member of the Tsimshian Tribal Council (now Tsimshian First Nations) and has approximately 750 members. Tsimshian traditional territory spans the northwest coast, including the Prince Rupert and Terrace areas.

In 2023, Kitselas First Nation signed the Kitselas Incremental Treaty Agreement.

In 2015, Kitselas First Nation, the Government of Canada and the Government of British Columbia signed the Kitselas Agreement-in-Principle, setting out the basis for completing treaty negotiations.

On April 10, 2025, Kitselas First Nation members voted overwhelmingly in favour of their constitution and the Kitsleas Treaty: A Living Agreement, negotiated with the governments of Canada and British Columbia.

There are eight self-governing Modern Treaty Nations in BC: Nisg̱a'a Nation, Tsawwassen First Nation, Huu-ay-aht First Nations, Ka:'yu:'k't'h'/Che:k'tles7et'h' First Nations, Toquaht Nation, Uchucklesaht Tribe, Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ (Ucluelet) First Nation, and Tla'amin Nation.

ABOUT THE BC TREATY COMMISSION

The Treaty Commission is the independent body responsible for overseeing treaty and tripartite reconciliation negotiations among the governments of Canada, British Columbia and First Nations in BC. It has three main roles: facilitation, funding, and public information and education.

SOURCE BC TREATY COMMISSION

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Mark Smith | Director of Process and General Counsel | [email protected]; Sashia Leung | Director of International Relations and Communications | [email protected]