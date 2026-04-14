K'ómoks Treaty Introduced into the BC Legislature

Xʷməθkʷəy̓ əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səl ̓ilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) VANCOUVER, BC, April 14, 2026 /CNW/ - The BC Treaty Commission celebrates the introduction of the K'ómoks Treaty Act (K'ómoks Treaty legislation) in the BC Legislative Assembly.

Today, Minister Chandra Herbert introduced K'ómoks Treaty legislation marking the beginning of the provincial ratification process of the K'ómoks First Nation Treaty: A Living Agreement (K'ómoks Treaty). K'ómoks community members, invited guests, members of the Legislative Assembly, and the Treaty Commission gathered at the Legislative Assembly to witness the introduction of the K'ómoks Treaty legislation. The Legislative Assembly was filled with culture, drumming, and dancing, helping usher in a new step towards reconciliation not just K'ómoks First Nation members, but for all British Columbians.

This critical step follows the successful ratification of the K'ómoks Treaty and constitution on March 8, 2025. The K'ómoks vote in 2025 had significant voter turnout and the treaty and the constitution received overwhelming approval beyond the double majority threshold. Following provincial ratification, the federal government will undertake its ratification process before the K'ómoks Treaty receives Royal Assent. Prior to Effective Date each of the Parties will prepare for treaty implementation.

"This is a great day for the K'ómoks First Nation, for BC and for Canada," said Commissioner Liseanne Forand. "After more than three decades of negotiations, the introduction of Treaty legislation represents a new beginning as both the K'ómoks First Nation and BC look ahead to a future which promises prosperity and cultural revitalization through economic development and self-determination."

Modern treaties provide legal certainty over lands and resources for all Parties and establish a new nation-to-nation, government-to-government relationship based on mutual respect and lasting reconciliation. Treaties are living agreements capable of evolving over time to accommodate future advancements and the needs of all treaty partners.

The Treaty Commission looks forward to supporting the provincial ratification and upcoming federal ratification and certainly seeing the K'ómoks Treaty receiving Royal Assent.

Quick Facts:

Tripartite News Release

K'ómoks First Nation entered the BC treaty negotiations process in 1994 and has approximately 350 members. K'ómoks traditional territory spans the central eastern part of Vancouver Island, extending into Johnstone Strait.

In 2012, K'ómoks, BC and Canada signed the K'ómoks Agreement in Principle, setting out the basis for completing treaty negotiations.

In 2017, the Province and K'ómoks signed an Incremental Treaty Agreement.

In 2019, the Parties signed the Agreement to Revitalize K'ómoks First Nation Treaty Negotiations, to streamline and expedite negotiations for conclusion.

K'ómoks was one of three First Nations in British Columbia to initial a treaty in 2024. In June 2024, Kitselas First Nation and Kitsumkalum First Nation both initialled their treaties with the provincial and federal governments.

On March 8, 2025, K'ómoks First Nation members voted over 83 per cent in favour of the K'ómoks First Nation Treaty: A Living Agreement.

There are eight self-governing Modern Treaty Nations in BC: Nisg̱a'a Nation, Tsawwassen First Nation, Huu-ay-aht First Nations, Ka:'yu:'k't'h'/Che:k'tles7et'h' First Nations, Toquaht Nation, Uchucklesaht Tribe, Yuułuʔiłʔatḥ (Ucluelet) First Nation, and Tla'amin Nation.

ABOUT THE BC TREATY COMMISSION

The Treaty Commission is the independent body responsible for overseeing treaty and tripartite reconciliation negotiations among the governments of Canada, British Columbia and First Nations in BC. It has three main roles: facilitation, funding, and public information and education.

SOURCE BC TREATY COMMISSION

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Mark Smith | Director of Process and General Counsel | [email protected]; Sashia Leung | Director of International Relations and Communications | [email protected]