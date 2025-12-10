KITS Unveils Pangolin Gen-3: AI-Powered Glasses with Dual Cameras and Real-Time Vision Intelligence

The Pangolin series has demonstrated consistent demand across multiple releases, with both Pangolin Gen-1 and Gen-2 selling out shortly after launch and selling through repeated re-orders. This traction demonstrates clear consumer demand for smart eyewear that complements the Company's established prescription glasses offering.

A Leap Forward: AI That Sees What You See

Unlike earlier-generation smart glasses that relied on voice alone, Pangolin Gen-3 introduces integrated micro-cameras that allow the glasses to understand, interpret, and respond to the world through contextual AI vision.

This enables breakthrough features such as:

Vision-Activated Personal Assistant: AI assistant for real-time translation, object recognition, and general knowledge queries.

AI assistant for real-time translation, object recognition, and general knowledge queries. Real-Time Coaching and Feedback: From navigation to training to task guidance.

From navigation to training to task guidance. Instant Capture for Memory and Documentation: Frictionless, hands-free photo and video via intuitive discrete frame controls.

"By giving AI the ability to see what you see, Pangolin Gen-3 moves from a passive assistant to an active, intelligent companion," said Roger Hardy, Co-Founder and CEO of KITS. "This is where eyewear and technology finally meet in a way that feels natural, useful, and magical."

Why Pangolin?

KITS named the line after the pangolin, one of nature's most uniquely evolved creatures: agile, adaptive, and astonishingly efficient. The name reflects a philosophy that has shaped KITS since day one: build smart, protect the user, and continually evolve.

Each generation of Pangolin's have embodied those principles.

KITS' Unique Speed Advantage: A Track Record of Building Fast and Delivering

Few companies in the world have demonstrated KITS' ability to move from idea to market with such speed and precision. The company's vertically integrated platform - spanning design, manufacturing, optics, fulfillment, and customer service - allows KITS to rapidly iterate, launch at scale, and incorporate customer feedback into product improvements.

Pangolin Gen-1 introduced always-on conversational AI. Gen-2 added enhanced sensory optimization and connectivity. Gen-3 now brings vision intelligence - a true inflection point.

This pace is part of what has made KITS one of the most innovative optical companies in North America, delivering millions of glasses to customers and disrupting an industry dominated for decades by slow incumbents.

AI Glasses Are the Next Major Interface -- And KITS Is Building Them for Everyone

Consumer computing has moved from desktop to mobile to wearables, and now to heads-up, AI-powered eyewear. Industry forecasts predict AI glasses could become a primary human interface in the years ahead.

While many technology companies focus on ultra-premium, experimental devices, KITS is building AI eyewear for the real consumer:

Lightweight

Beautiful

Accessible and Affordable

Prescription-ready

Designed for everyday use

"KITS has always stood for making vision easy and accessible," said Roger Hardy, Co-Founder and CEO. "Pangolin takes that mission into the future - helping people not only see better, but live better with AI at the center of their day."

Availability

Pangolin Gen-3 is now available at KITS.ca for $198.00 CAD, and KITS.com for $168.00 USD, with full prescription customization. KITS also offers the widest selection of third-party smart eyewear from leading brands including Oakley and Ray-Ban, with prescription lens fulfillment in as little as one day.

About KITS

KITS (TSX: KITS) is one of the world's fastest growing eyecare providers, offering high-quality, affordable prescription glasses and contact lenses through its vertically integrated digital platform. With advanced in-house lens manufacturing, an industry-leading digital fit experience powered by OpticianAI, and thousands of 5-star customer reviews, KITS is redefining how Canadians experience eyecare. Designed in Canada. Delivered worldwide. For more information on KITS, visit: www.kits.com .

SOURCE KITS Eyecare Ltd.

For Further Information: Olivia Evans, Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations, [email protected]