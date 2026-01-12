KITS Eyecare Appoints Angela (Scardillo) MacInnis as Chief Marketing Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) ("KITS" or the "Company") a leading vertically integrated eyecare provider, today announces the appointment of Angela (Scardillo) MacInnis as Chief Marketing Officer, effective January 6, 2026.

Angela joins KITS with more than 15 years of senior leadership experience at Best Buy Canada, including serving as Senior Vice President of Marketing, and over 16 years in agency leadership roles at DDB. Widely regarded as an industry expert in ecommerce and brand building, she brings deep experience scaling customer-centric brands. As Chief Marketing Officer, Angela will serve as a key member of the executive leadership team, helping to shape the long-term strategy while strengthening KITS market presence and brand relevance.

"Angela brings a rare combination of brand leadership, operating rigor, and customer obsession," said Roger Hardy, Co-Founder and CEO. "Her experience scaling an iconic consumer brand while maintaining a relentless focus on the customer makes her an excellent fit for KITS as we continue to grow and expand our reach."

"I was drawn to KITS because the brand is built around the customer and makes eyewear easy," said Angela MacInnis. "It's a business designed to scale, and I'm excited to join Roger and the leadership team to help take the brand even further from here."

MacInnis joins KITS at a time of strong momentum as the Company continues to scale into its next phase of growth.

About KITS

KITS (TSX: KITS) is one of the world's fastest growing eyecare providers, offering high-quality, affordable prescription glasses and contact lenses through its vertically integrated digital platform. With advanced in-house lens manufacturing, an industry-leading digital fit experience powered by OpticianAI, and thousands of 5-star customer reviews, KITS is redefining how Canadians experience eyecare. Designed in Canada. Delivered worldwide. For more information on KITS, visit: www.kits.com .

