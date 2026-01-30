KITS Eyecare Announces Expanded 2026 Pangolin Smart Glasses Lineup and Launch of KITS App

After selling out all previous Pangolin versions, KITS will release three additional Pangolin 3 Video and Photo enabled designs in Q2, highlighted by sport and cycling offerings

A new to the world Pangolin 4 platform will be introduced later in 2026, featuring expanded functionality. Pangolin 3 and 4 Platforms are designed to operate on an all-new KITS App launching soon on the App Store and on Google Play.

KITS continues to offer customers the category leading combination of Smart Glasses with Prescription Lenses Delivered Anywhere in North America in as Little as One Day

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) ("KITS" or the "Company") a leading vertically integrated eyecare provider, has announced comprehensive 2026 plans to expand the Pangolin Smart Glasses franchise, designed to operate on an all-new KITS app. KITS continues to provide customers with the widest selection of eyewear technology, paired with prescription lenses, all in one shop.

Since the initial Pangolin line launched in summer 2024, each subsequent collection has sold out shortly after release. To meet this growing demand, KITS is adding an expanded Pangolin 3 line-up in Q2 2026, featuring three new video and photo enabled designs, highlighted by new smart glasses offerings in sport and cycling. In 2026, KITS will also introduce the Pangolin 4 platform with expanded functionality. Continuing the mission to make eyecare easy, KITS plans to introduce the KITS app in 2026, which all Pangolin 3 and Pangolin 4 collections are designed to operate on. The KITS app will be available on the App Store and on Google Play.

The initial Pangolin designs featured hands-free, voice activated technology allowing customers to make and receive calls, send messages, listen to podcasts, and connect with virtual assistants like Siri, Alexa, Google, and Open AI. The Pangolin 3 collection introduced photo and video, together with bluetooth audio to the line-up. The company is rapidly developing additional Smart Glasses lines with expanded features, including the upcoming introduction of the Pangolin 4 platform, powered by AI. The Pangolin 3 and Pangolin 4 platforms are designed to operate on the upcoming KITS app. KITS will be attending the MIDO Eyewear Show in Milan from Jan 31st to February 2nd to discuss further partnerships in the smart glasses category.

Customer feedback indicates a key challenge in the smart glasses category has been the disconnect between purchase of the smart glasses frame with the addition of a prescription lens. Typical consumer journeys involve a secondary transaction post-purchase to have prescription lenses added to their frames. At KITS, customers can shop from one of the largest selections of smart glasses and in the same transaction, add from a full range of prescription lens options, including digital progressive, transitions, single vision, and more. KITS vertically integrated onshore lens lab allows customers to access smart glasses including prescription lenses, made and shipped immediately, and delivered anywhere in North America in as little as one day.

"Our upcoming 2026 Pangolin launches, and the launch of our KITS app are designed to serve customers with the leading innovation in the category, at industry leading value. We are committed to rapidly innovate on behalf of customers, to make eye care easy and accessible for everyone," said Roger Hardy, Co-Founder and CEO of KITS. "This new form factor is at an exciting stage, and our new Pangolin platforms, combined with our onshore vertically integrated lens lab will allow KITS customers the latest technology available, together with a prescription lens, made and delivered quickly. We welcome everyone to experience the latest innovation at the highest quality at KITS."

KITS (TSX: KITS) is one of the world's fastest growing eyecare providers, offering high-quality, affordable prescription glasses and contact lenses through its vertically integrated digital platform. With advanced in-house lens manufacturing, an industry-leading digital fit experience powered by OpticianAI, and thousands of 5-star customer reviews, KITS is redefining how Canadians experience eyecare. Designed in Canada. Delivered worldwide. For more information on KITS, visit: www.kits.com .

