KITS Eyecare Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Q4 Revenue Increased 20% Year-Over-Year to Approximately $53.9 Million

Record Q4 Glasses Revenue Accelerated to $8.7M, Growing Approximately 33% Year-Over-Year

Full Year 2025 Revenue Growing 27% Year-Over-Year to $202.5M

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) ("KITS" or the "Company"), the leading vertically integrated eyecare provider, is providing selected preliminary unaudited results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Select Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights (Unaudited):

Total Revenue increased 20% year-over-year to approximately $53.9 million.

Adjusted EBITDA margin approximately 4.0 to 5.0% of revenue.

Glasses revenue expanded approximately 33% year-over-year to $8.7 million.

Glasses units increased 43% year-over-year to 119,000 units.

Select Preliminary Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights (Unaudited):

Full year revenue increased 27% year-over-year to approximately $202.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded year-over-year to approximately 5.0 to 6.0% of revenue.

New customer additions increased 30% year-over-year to approximately 393,000.

The Company looks forward to reporting the audited fourth quarter and full year 2025 results in early March 2026. Details for the fourth quarter 2025 conference call will be disclosed in February.

About KITS

KITS (TSX: KITS) is one of the world's fastest growing eyecare providers, offering high-quality, affordable prescription glasses and contact lenses through its vertically integrated digital platform. With advanced in-house lens manufacturing, an industry-leading digital fit experience powered by OpticianAI, and thousands of 5-star customer reviews, KITS is redefining how Canadians experience eyecare. Designed in Canada. Delivered worldwide. For more information on KITS, visit: www.kits.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the execution of our proposed strategy, our operating performance, our expectations and outlook and prospects for the business. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "intend," "believe," "could," "continue," "expect," "estimate," "forecast," "may," "potential," "project," "plan," "would," "will," and other words of similar meaning. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such a statement. Our business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. This forward-looking information and other forward-looking information are based on our opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we currently believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Despite a careful process to prepare and review the forward-looking information, there can be no assurance that the underlying opinions, estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Certain assumptions in respect of the expansion and enhancement of our fulfillment network, including our optical laboratory for glasses and warehouse facilities; the growth of our business and launch of new technologies; premium lens adoptions and smart eyewear expansion; our ability to drive sales growth; our ability to maintain, enhance, and grow within our addressable market; our ability to drive ongoing development and innovation of our exclusive brands and product categories; our ability to continue directly sourcing from third party suppliers and manufacturers; our ability to retain key personnel; our ability to add, maintain and expand production, distribution and fulfillment capabilities; our ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support our growth; our ability to obtain and maintain existing financing on acceptable terms; currency exchange and interest rates; the impact of competition; the changes and trends in our industry or the global economy; the impact of tariffs and U.S. and international trade actions, policies and reform; and the changes in laws, rules, regulations, and global standards. KITS' risks and uncertainties are discussed in detail in the company's Annual Information Form, filed on SEDAR on March 5, 2025. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties. We caution investors not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release when making an investment decision in our securities. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any of these statements, except as required under applicable securities laws. If we do update certain forward-looking information, no inference should be made that we will further update such or other forward-looking information.

Investor Relations Contact: Olivia Evans, Kits Eyecare Ltd., [email protected]