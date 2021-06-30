KITS Reports Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - KITS Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) (OTCQX: KTYCF) ("KITS" or the "Company"), a rapidly growing, vertically integrated eyecare platform, today announced the voting results for the election of directors at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today.

A total of 26,087,269 common shares representing 84.15% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares were represented by shareholders present in person or by proxy at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth at the meeting.

The votes for the election of directors were as follows:

Nominee % of Shares Voted For % of Shares Withheld Roger Hardy 99.83% 0.17% Sabrina Liak 98.51% 1.49% Nick Bozikis 98.51% 1.49% Peter Lee 99.83% 0.17% Ted Goldthorpe 94.97% 5.03% Anne Kavanagh 99.83% 0.17%

KITS is a rapidly growing, vertically integrated, digitally native eyecare platform for eyes everywhere. We offer customers access to a vast selection of contact lenses and eyeglasses, including our own exclusive KITS designed products, as well as a robust suite of online vision tools. Our efficient digital platform, backed by our industry-leading manufacturing and designs, removes intermediaries and enables us to offer great prices and deliver made to order personalized products with incredible care and accuracy. We are creating disruption in the industry by constantly pursuing cutting-edge technologies to enable the best customer experience, including online eyewear fitting tools, virtual try-on for glasses, and an integrated online vision test. We strive to delight our customers with our competitive prices, a convenient digital shopping experience, fast and reliable delivery options and an unrelenting focus on earning our customers' lifelong trust. For more information on KITS, visit: www.KITS.com .

