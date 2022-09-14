Onshore manufacturing facility also allows next-day delivery across North America

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Kits Eyecare Ltd. (KITS) (TSX: KITS) Canada's largest direct-to-consumer eyeglasses manufacturer and digital eyecare provider announced today that same-day delivery is now available in Vancouver and across the lower mainland on over 70% of products available on KITS.ca. Prescription eyeglasses and contact lens orders received before 12pm are eligible for delivery the same day.

KITS LAUNCHES SAME-DAY DELIVERY (CNW Group/KITS)

Additionally, orders across Canada and the U.S., an optical market estimated at over $45 Billion, are eligible for next-day delivery. This best-in-industry delivery is possible due to our state of the art largely automated onshore optical lab, which manufactures customized prescription glasses here in Vancouver mere minutes after an order is placed.

"We believe that vision is time-sensitive, and non-discretionary." said Roger Hardy, CEO of KITS Eyecare, "When you need to see you can't wait for weeks while your glasses are made or contact lenses are sourced from third parties and then delivered from labs located offshore. That's why we invested in our state of the art, high-volume eyeglasses manufacturing facility, and maintain one of the largest contact lens inventories, right here in North America. On behalf of our customers, we'll continue to expand our same day delivery, and our next day delivery to all points from New York to San Francisco and everywhere else in the USA and Canada."

Our same-day and next-day service has also been rolled out to our Green Shield Canada (GSC) customers. Our first-of-its-kind partnership with Green Shield Canada's 4.5 million plan members launched recently and has demonstrated strong early traction. The platform allows members to order directly from their member account using their benefits plan, reducing out-of-pocket expenses and improving overall customer experience. KITS believes that healthcare providers will continue to seek modern, cost-effective solutions for their patients, and that underserved healthcare markets like optical will increasingly move to custom built integrations such as the KITS + GSC platform which connect millions of patients directly with the right onshore optical solution for them.

We will continue to release new benefits like same-day and next-day service to the over 740,000 active customers on our KITS platform, a base of recurring customers that is growing at over 1,000 new members a day. Our active customer base represents approximately 70% of KITS revenue, with lifetime value and retention rates that exceed the industry.

About KITS

KITS is Canada's largest direct to consumer digital eyecare platform providing eyewear for eyes everywhere. We offer customers access to a vast selection of contact lenses and eyeglasses, including our own exclusive KITS designed products, as well as a robust suite of online vision tools. Our efficient digital platform, backed by our industry-leading manufacturing and designs, removes intermediaries and enables us to offer great prices and deliver made to order personalized products with incredible care and accuracy. We are creating disruption in the industry by constantly pursuing cutting-edge technologies to enable the best customer experience, including online eyewear fitting tools, and virtual try-on for glasses. We strive to delight our customers with our competitive prices, a convenient digital shopping experience, fast and reliable delivery options and an unrelenting focus on earning our customers' lifelong trust. For more information on KITS, visit: www.KITS.com.

