KITS Eyecare to Present at the MicroCap Leadership Summit on August 1, 2024

VANCOUVER, BC, July 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) ("KITS" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated eyecare provider, announced today it has been selected to present at the 9th annual MicroCap Leadership Summit on Thursday, August 1st, 2024. The Leadership Summit is a two-day event held in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

The KITS Eyecare presentation will be made by Co-Founder and COO Joseph Thompson. The MicroCap Leadership Summit is attended by 100 retail and institutional investors from around the world. KITS Eyecare was one of six companies selected to present at this year's event. For more information about the MicroCap Leadership Summit, please visit: http://microcapclub.com/summit/.

To receive additional information, please contact the Company's investor relations team at [email protected].

About KITS

KITS makes eyecare easy. KITS is a leading vertically integrated digital eyecare brand providing eyewear for eyes everywhere. We offer customers access to a vast selection of contact lenses and eyeglasses, including our own exclusive KITS designed products, as well as a robust suite of online vision tools. Our efficient digital platform, backed by our industry-leading manufacturing and designs, removes intermediaries, and enables us to offer great prices and deliver made to order personalized products with incredible care and accuracy. We are creating disruption in the industry by constantly pursuing cutting-edge technologies to enable the best customer experience, including online eyewear fitting tools, and virtual try-on for glasses. We strive to delight our customers with our competitive prices, a convenient digital shopping experience, fast and reliable delivery options, and an unrelenting focus on earning our customers' lifelong trust. For more information on KITS, visit: www.kits.com.

Investor Relations Contact: [email protected]