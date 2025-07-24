KITS Launches OpticianAI™: AI-Powered Platform Transforming How People Shop for Eyewear

Revolutionary technology combines customers' facial measurements, precise pupillary distance, prescription data, and style preference to deliver a smarter, more personalized eyewear shopping experience.

Powered by millions of transactions to give customers the ability to navigate thousands of frames within minutes. Fit guaranteed.

VANCOUVER, July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) ("KITS" or the "Company") a leading vertically integrated eyecare provider, today unveils the beta launch of OpticianAI, the company's proprietary artificial intelligence platform designed to deliver a seamless and personalized way to shop for vision care. The breakthrough technology represents a major leap forward in combining digital innovation with optical expertise. With OpticianAI, KITS delivers the world's most experienced optician yet, available anywhere, anytime.

OpticianAI is trained on over a million transactions and powered by real customer interactions, enabling it to guide users through a seamless frame selection process across more than 5,000 styles in minutes. From fit to function, style to prescription, OpticianAI delivers personalized guidance, revolutionizing how people shop for glasses and contacts.

OpticianAI's technology's core engine combines AI-driven insights using customers' prescription, pupillary distance (PD), unique facial features and style to deliver recommendations personalized for their desires. The current beta launch of OpticianAI is being rolled out gradually to the company's customer traffic, enabling rapid iteration through real-time feedback and usage data. This launch marks the first step toward a future of agentic opticians, where OpticianAI powers fully integrated, end-to-end eyecare experiences.

"We are once again leading the category in innovation and continuing our mission to make eyecare easy," said Roger Hardy, Co-Founder and CEO of KITS. "We've taken insights from over a million customer journeys and distilled them into a technology that offers unmatched personalization. As the world moves away from search towards active agents who seek out premium services KITS will once again be leading and be ready."

OpticianAI is not just smart, the technology is intuitive and interactive. Key features of OpticianAI include:

Selfie Fit Scan: Simply take a selfie to generate frame suggestions tailored to customers' facial features, skin tone, and personal style.

Simply take a selfie to generate frame suggestions tailored to customers' facial features, skin tone, and personal style. PD and Facial Feature Detection : Real-time facial scanning calculates critical optical measurements and facial measurements for tailored frame size suggestions.

: Real-time facial scanning calculates critical optical measurements and facial measurements for tailored frame size suggestions. Visual Match Tool: Upload a picture of any frame, whether a favorite shape, or a celebrity wearing the latest style and allow OpticianAI to identify the closest available options.

Upload a picture of any frame, whether a favorite shape, or a celebrity wearing the latest style and allow OpticianAI to identify the closest available options. Lens Guide: Upload a prescription to receive instant lens recommendation based on Rx parameters.

Upload a prescription to receive instant lens recommendation based on Rx parameters. Voice Interaction: Have natural conversations with OpticianAI. Customers can ask OpticianAI for recommendations, save favorites, or receive help interpreting prescriptions.

Have natural conversations with OpticianAI. Customers can ask OpticianAI for recommendations, save favorites, or receive help interpreting prescriptions. Dual Try-On Experience: View two frames side-by-side using virtual try-on technology to compare style and fit.

Smarter vision starts here. Try OpticianAI today and claim your first pair of prescription glasses free at https://www.kits.ca/optician-ai.

About KITS

KITS makes eyecare easy. KITS is a leading vertically integrated digital eyecare brand providing eyewear for eyes everywhere. We offer customers access to a vast selection of contact lenses and eyeglasses, including our own exclusive KITS designed products, as well as a robust suite of vision tools customers can use from anywhere. Our efficient digital platform, backed by our industry-leading manufacturing and designs, removes intermediaries, and enables us to offer great prices and deliver made to order personalized products with incredible care and accuracy. We are creating disruption in the industry by constantly pursuing cutting-edge technologies to enable the best customer experience, including at-home eyewear fitting tools, and virtual try-on for glasses. We strive to delight our customers with our competitive prices, a convenient and personalized shopping experience, fast and reliable delivery options, and an unrelenting focus on earning our customers' lifelong trust. For more information on KITS, visit: www.kits.com.

