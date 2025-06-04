KITS Announces Voting Results from 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) ("KITS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the matters voted upon at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 4, 2025 (the "Meeting"), which included the election of directors. All of the resolutions were conducted by electronic ballot and the voting results are set out below.

1. Election of Directors

The following six nominees were elected by the shareholders as directors of the Company for the ensuing year and each of the directors received the following votes:

Election of Directors Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Roger Hardy 24,193,454 99.92 % 19,880 0.08 % Arshil Abdulla 24,211,034 99.99 % 2,300 0.01 % Nick Bozikis 24,192,149 99.91 % 21,185 0.09 % Peter Lee 22,987,137 94.94 % 1,226,197 5.06 % Anne Kavanagh 24,213,297 100.00 % 37 0.00 % Andrew Reid 24,192,149 99.91 % 21,185 0.09 %

2. Re-appointment of MNP LLP as the Company's Auditors

MNP LLP was re-appointed as the Company's auditors to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company (and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration) as follows:



Number of Votes Percentage of Votes For 24,348,232 100.00 % Withheld 37 0.00 % Total 24,348,269 100.00 %

About KITS

KITS makes eyecare easy. KITS is a leading vertically integrated digital eyecare brand providing eyewear for eyes everywhere. We offer customers access to a vast selection of contact lenses and eyeglasses, including our own exclusive KITS designed products, as well as a robust suite of online vision tools. Our efficient digital platform, backed by our industry-leading manufacturing and designs, removes intermediaries, and enables us to offer great prices and deliver made to order personalized products with incredible care and accuracy. We are creating disruption in the industry by constantly pursuing cutting-edge technologies to enable the best customer experience, including online eyewear fitting tools, and virtual try-on for glasses. We strive to delight our customers with our competitive prices, a convenient digital shopping experience, fast and reliable delivery options, and an unrelenting focus on earning our customers' lifelong trust. For more information on KITS, visit: www.kits.com .

