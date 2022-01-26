KITS Eyecare to Provide Exclusive Vision Offering to Sun Life Clients

Sun Life is one of the largest providers of group benefits in Canada, serving over 6 million Canadians.

KITS offers immediate access to high quality eyecare, maintaining one of the largest inventories of contact lenses and eyeglasses with over 700 styles and over 300,000 frames in stock, including the KITS brand as well as top brands including Tom Ford, Gucci, and Chloe. All prescription eyeglasses are produced at KITS' state-of-the-art optical lab in Vancouver, B.C., allowing KITS to manufacture and ship throughout Canada, often in 1-2 business days. Recently, KITS announced over 50,000 pairs of eyeglasses were delivered in Q4 2021, growing 140% vs. Q4 2020. KITS offers eyecare products on KITS.ca and KITS.com, and also through their Fulfillment by KITS (FBK) platform that connects health care companies, retailers, and corporations to the KITS infrastructure of product, manufacturing and fulfillment.

Roger Hardy, CEO of KITS commented on the partnership, "We are delighted to introduce our KITS eyecare offering to the millions of Sun Life clients. Canadians are setting an increasingly higher bar for the quality, selection and value they expect in optical, and we are excited to be able to deliver high quality glasses, premium contact lenses and online vision tools directly to our customers' homes at truly incredible prices, typically saving our customers 50-70%. Our prescription glasses are made right here in Vancouver, B.C., so Sun Life clients can expect to receive their order in just a few days, and know they are supporting a Canadian company with their purchase."

About KITS

KITS is a rapidly growing, vertically integrated, digitally native eyecare platform for eyes everywhere. We offer customers access to a premium selection of contact lenses and eyeglasses, including our own exclusive KITS designed products, as well as a robust suite of online vision tools. Our efficient digital platform, backed by our industry-leading manufacturing and designs, removes intermediaries, and enables us to offer great prices and deliver made to order personalized products with incredible care and accuracy. We are creating disruption in the industry by constantly pursuing cutting-edge technologies to enable the best customer experience, including online eyewear fitting tools, virtual try-on for glasses, and an integrated online vision test. We strive to delight our customers with our competitive prices, a convenient digital shopping experience, fast and reliable delivery options, and an unrelenting focus on earning our customers' lifelong trust. For more information on KITS, visit: www.KITS.com.

