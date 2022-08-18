KITS Eyecare to Provide Exclusive Vision Benefits Integration to Green Shield Canada's 4.5 million Members

A first-in-Canada user experience - KITS is partnering with Green Shield Canada to help their millions of plan members maximize benefits coverage with an exclusive integrated and seamless customer experience.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - KITS Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) "KITS" or the "Company"), a rapidly growing, vertically integrated eyecare platform, today announced that it has launched a partnership together with Green Shield Canada (GSC), one of the country's largest health benefits carriers and a leader in healthcare innovation. KITS will provide GSC's over 4.5 million members with access to an exclusive platform allowing them to link their GSC account and directly order prescription glasses or contacts using their benefits. They will also receive additional partner discounts on their orders, further expanding member benefits and reducing out-of-pocket expenses.

KITS offers immediate access to high quality eyecare, maintaining one of the largest inventories of contact lenses and eyeglasses with over 800 styles and over 350,000 frames in stock, including KITS' own brand as well as top brands including Tom Ford, Gucci, Prada and Ray-Ban. All prescription eyeglasses are produced at KITS' state-of-the-art optical lab in Vancouver, B.C., allowing KITS to manufacture and ship throughout Canada, often in as little as one business day. Recently, KITS announced record breaking numbers, more than doubling year-over-year manufacturing, while also delivering 30% of revenue from repeat customers with NPS scores of 80+. KITS offers eyecare products on KITS.ca and KITS.com, and also through their Fulfillment by KITS (FBK) platform that connects health care companies, retailers, and corporations to the KITS infrastructure of product, manufacturing and fulfillment.

Roger Hardy, CEO of KITS, commented on the partnership, "We are extremely excited to offer this level of integration to GSC's millions of members. Canadians have high expectations when it comes to healthcare, and eyecare is no exception. We've built a first of its kind integrated experience here that marries the KITS standard for quality, selection and value in optical, with GSC's commitment to innovation, affording members more access and maximum value out of their insurance benefits. It sets a new bar within the category."

Luke Vigeant, SVP of Product at GSC, adds, "We take great pride in being a digital health leader – and this partnership with KITS is an exciting addition to our growing ecosystem. Vision care ties into GSC's commitment to better health for all and we are thrilled to see this depth of integration and partnership with KITS come to life, bringing our members a unique user experience and meaningful out-of-pocket savings."

About KITS

KITS is a rapidly growing, vertically integrated, digitally native eyecare platform for eyes everywhere. We offer customers access to a premium selection of contact lenses and eyeglasses, including our own exclusive KITS designed products, as well as a robust suite of online vision tools. Our efficient digital platform, backed by our industry-leading manufacturing and designs, removes intermediaries, and enables us to offer great prices and deliver made to order personalized products with incredible care and accuracy. We are creating disruption in the industry by constantly pursuing cutting-edge technologies to enable the best customer experience, including online eyewear fitting tools, virtual try-on for glasses, and an integrated online vision test. We strive to delight our customers with our competitive prices, a convenient digital shopping experience, fast and reliable delivery options, and an unrelenting focus on earning our customers' lifelong trust. For more information on KITS, visit: www.KITS.com.

About Green Shield Canada (GSC)

Green Shield Canada (GSC), one of the country's largest health benefits carriers and uniquely structured as a social enterprise, has been shaping the health care landscape for 65 years with a unique brand of expertise and innovation, and currently serves over 4.5 million Canadians across health and dental benefits and pharmacy benefits management. Through the GSC group of companies' strategic investments and commercial partnerships, GSC is also able to provide clients with an integrated experience that includes delivery of health care via an ever-expanding digital health ecosystem and full benefits administration support.

GSC believes all Canadians should have access to the services they need to improve their health and well-being, but for too many that's not a reality. With a focus on filling gaps in the Canadian health care system in oral and mental health, GSC and the Green Shield Association will invest $75M in oral and mental health social impact initiatives by 2025 to drive measurable improvements in health outcomes for Canadians – and support GSC's commitment to Better Health for All.

