KITS Eyecare to Present at the 37th Annual Roth Conference on March 17, 2025

Co-Founder and COO, Joseph Thompson will be Presenting at 3:00 p.m. PT to Highlight the Company's Q4 2024 and Full Year 2024 Results

VANCOUVER, BC, March 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Kits Eyecare Ltd . (TSX: KITS) ("KITS" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated eyecare provider, will be presenting at the 37th Annual ROTH Conference, being held in Dana Point, CA. Scheduled one-on-one meetings with Joseph Thompson, Co-Founder and COO, and Olivia Evans, Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations are scheduled for March 17 and March 18, 2025. Joseph Thompson will present at 3:00 p.m. Pacific time on March 17, 2025.

This year's event will consist of 1-on-1 / small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, industry keynotes and panels with executive management attending from approximately 450 private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors including: Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, Insurance, Resources, Sustainability and Technology, Media & Entertainment.

To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https://ibn.fm/Roth2025Registration

About ROTH

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Their full service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately-held, employee owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.roth.com .

About KITS

KITS makes eyecare easy. KITS is a leading vertically integrated digital eyecare brand providing eyewear for eyes everywhere. We offer customers access to a vast selection of contact lenses and eyeglasses, including our own exclusive KITS designed products, as well as a robust suite of online vision tools. Our efficient digital platform, backed by our industry-leading manufacturing and designs, removes intermediaries, and enables us to offer great prices and deliver made to order personalized products with incredible care and accuracy. We are creating disruption in the industry by constantly pursuing cutting-edge technologies to enable the best customer experience, including online eyewear fitting tools, and virtual try-on for glasses. We strive to delight our customers with our competitive prices, a convenient digital shopping experience, fast and reliable delivery options, and an unrelenting focus on earning our customers' lifelong trust. For more information on KITS, visit: www.kits.com .

SOURCE KITS Eyecare Ltd.

Investor Relations Contact: [email protected]