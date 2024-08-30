KITS Eyecare to Present at the 2024 Gateway Conference on Wednesday, September 4th

Co-Founder and COO, Joseph Thompson will be Presenting at 9:30 a.m. PT to Highlight the Company's Growing Success in E-Commerce as Shoppers in the Optical Category Continue to Move Online

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) ("KITS" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated eyecare provider, is confirmed to present at the 2024 Annual Gateway Conference , which is being held September 4-5, at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

Joseph Thompson, Co-Founder and COO, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 4th at 9:30 am Pacific Time (PT). The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here . In addition to the presentation, Joseph Thompson will be available for one-on-one meetings following the presentation.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Gateway representative or the Company's investor relations team at [email protected] .

About The Gateway Conference

Set against the backdrop of the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, the Gateway Conference offers a unique stage for both public and private companies to introduce their stories to new audiences. Celebrating 25 years of fostering impactful industry connections, this year's conference embodies Gateway's mission of connecting leading growth-stage companies with prospective investors, analysts, partners, and other capital markets constituents.

The event offers attendees an exclusive look at a diverse array of companies across sectors such as technology, cleantech, consumer, industrials, financial services, and healthcare. Through presentations and one-on-one meetings, investors and analysts will have exclusive access to senior company executives from over 100 private and public companies.

About Gateway Group

Gateway is a leading financial communications and digital media advisory firm specializing in assisting emerging growth companies for over 25 years. We work with businesses at various stages of corporate development, from private startups to public enterprises. Our team of experts offers decades of experience in all facets of corporate communications, including investor relations (IR) and public relations (PR), as well as cutting-edge digital media services such as branding & creative, web development, and social media. Gateway clients are industry leaders in technology, consumer, industrials, finance, business services, and more. To learn more about Gateway Group, our offerings, or how we can help meet your communications needs visit gateway-grp.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About KITS

KITS makes eyecare easy. KITS is a leading vertically integrated digital eyecare brand providing eyewear for eyes everywhere. We offer customers access to a vast selection of contact lenses and eyeglasses, including our own exclusive KITS designed products, as well as a robust suite of online vision tools. Our efficient digital platform, backed by our industry-leading manufacturing and designs, removes intermediaries, and enables us to offer great prices and deliver made to order personalized products with incredible care and accuracy. We are creating disruption in the industry by constantly pursuing cutting-edge technologies to enable the best customer experience, including online eyewear fitting tools, and virtual try-on for glasses. We strive to delight our customers with our competitive prices, a convenient digital shopping experience, fast and reliable delivery options, and an unrelenting focus on earning our customers' lifelong trust. For more information on KITS, visit: www.kits.com .

