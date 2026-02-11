KITS Eyecare Appoints Sally Parrott to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Kits Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) ("KITS" or the "Company") a leading vertically integrated eyecare provider, today announced the appointment of Sally Parrott to its Board of Directors, effective March 3, 2026.

Image of Sally Parrott (CNW Group/KITS Eyecare Ltd.)

Sally Parrott joins the KITS Board as a seasoned leader with deep experience scaling high-growth consumer brands through periods of rapid expansion. She brings over two decades of brand, digital, and customer-experience leadership across some of Canada's most recognizable and fastest growing consumer businesses, including serving as Senior Vice President of Marketing at Aritzia. During her tenure at Aritzia, Parrott played a pivotal role in the development of the company's marketing function and supported its shift from a Canadian retailer to a widely recognized North American brand.

Parrott currently serves as Executive Vice President at Bosa Properties, where she applies her background in brand development, digital capability building, and market expansion to advance the company's strategy.

"Sally's experience strengthening brand position and supporting organizations through expansion will be valuable to our Board," said Roger Hardy, Co-Founder and CEO of KITS. "Her background aligns closely with the next phase of growth at KITS, and we look forward to having her join our team."

"I'm excited to join KITS at a moment when the company's brand, digital platform, and customer reach are expanding at a rapid pace," said Sally Parrott. "KITS has created a distinctive position in the market by pairing vertical integration with a clear, consumer-first approach. The company's momentum is evident, and I look forward to supporting KITS in their next phase of its expansion."

About KITS

KITS (TSX: KITS) is one of the world's fastest growing eyecare providers, offering high-quality, affordable prescription glasses and contact lenses through its vertically integrated digital platform. With advanced in-house lens manufacturing, an industry-leading digital fit experience powered by OpticianAI, and thousands of 5-star customer reviews, KITS is redefining how Canadians experience eyecare. Designed in Canada. Delivered worldwide. For more information on KITS, visit: www.kits.com .

SOURCE KITS Eyecare Ltd.

For Further Information: Olivia Evans, Director of Corporate Development and Investor Relations, [email protected]