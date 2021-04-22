KITS Eyecare to Present at CIBC Emerging Growth Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, April 22, 2021 /CNW/ - KITS Eyecare Ltd. (TSX: KITS) (OTC PINK: KTYCF) ("KITS" or the "Company"), a rapidly growing, vertically integrated, digitally native eyecare platform, today announced that its management team will be presenting at the CIBC 'Retail & Consumer E-commerce and Emerging Growth Conference' virtually held on Thursday, April 29, 2021. This conference will bring together a select group of Canada's most exciting e-commerce and high growth Retail & Consumer companies.

Roger Hardy, CEO of KITS will be giving a presentation that will be moderated by CIBC's Scott Fletcher, where he will discuss KITS' strategic plans to become the leading vertically integrated, asset light model in eyecare.

Event: CIBC Retail & Consumer E-commerce and Emerging Growth Conference

Date and Time: Thursday, April 29, 2021 from 10:55 am – 11:25 am ET

To Register: https://na.eventscloud.com/ehome/index.php?eventid=615428

To register for the conference please contact your representative at CIBC.

About KITS:

KITS is a rapidly growing, vertically integrated, digitally native eyecare platform for eyes everywhere. We offer customers access to a vast selection of contact lenses and eyeglasses, including our own exclusive KITS designed products, as well as a robust suite of online vision tools. Our efficient digital platform, backed by our industry-leading manufacturing and designs, removes intermediaries and enables us to offer great prices and deliver made to order personalized products with incredible care and accuracy. We are creating disruption in the industry by constantly pursuing cutting-edge technologies to enable the best customer experience, including online eyewear fitting tools, virtual try-on for glasses, and an integrated online vision test. We strive to delight our customers with our competitive prices, a convenient digital shopping experience, fast and reliable delivery options and an unrelenting focus on earning our customers' lifelong trust. For more information on KITS, visit: www.KITS.com.

SOURCE KITS Eyecare Ltd.

For further information: Media Relations: Kieran Lawler, [email protected], 416.303.0799; Investor Relations: James Bowen, CFA, [email protected], 416.519.9442

Related Links

https://www.kits.com/

